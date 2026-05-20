Nordson Corp Announces Advance In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Nordson Corp (NDSN) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $117.31 million, or $2.09 per share. This compares with $112.40 million, or $1.97 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Nordson Corp reported adjusted earnings of $160.65 million or $2.86 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.5% to $740.84 million from $682.93 million last year.

Nordson Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $117.31 Mln. vs. $112.40 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.09 vs. $1.97 last year. -Revenue: $740.84 Mln vs. $682.93 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.95 To $ 3.15 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 760 M To $ 790 M Full year EPS guidance: $ 11.30 To $ 11.80 Full year revenue guidance: $ 2.930 B To $ 3.010 B