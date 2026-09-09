Nuscale Power Aktie

Nuscale Power für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DK09 / ISIN: US67079K1007

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.09.2026 17:23:00

NuScale Power: 1 Catalyst That Will Make or Break This Nuclear Stock

The artificial intelligence (AI) boom is fueling a nuclear renaissance. For the industry to grow, massive amounts of energy-intensive compute power will need to be built. As a low-carbon, high-baseload energy source, nuclear power is a promising solution.

NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) is the only small modular reactor (SMR) developer in the U.S. approved by regulators to construct an SMR facility. SMRs are ideal for the AI data center build-out, given that they can be built more quickly and at a lower cost than conventional nuclear plants. This smaller footprint allows an SMR to be constructed near the data center infrastructure itself.

Despite growth potential, NuScale shares are down 40% this year. Skepticism is reasonable. Only two SMR systems currently exist worldwide. NuScale has never commercialized any of its SMR designs. Plus, the company already experienced a sizable failure in 2023 when its biggest customer (at the time) canceled its project.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nuscale Power Corp Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nuscale Power Corp Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nuscale Power Corp Registered Shs 10,81 -3,31% Nuscale Power Corp Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.09.26 Schweizerische Nationalbank investiert weiter in Tech: Das waren die Aktien-Favoriten der SNB in Q2 2026
08.09.26 Zurich Insurance setzt im zweiten Quartal verstärkt auf AMD und Eli Lilly
07.09.26 Apple, Microsoft & eigene Aktie: So positioniert sich UBS im US-Portfolio
06.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 36
06.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 36: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor EZB-Entscheid: Asiens Börsen in Rot -- ATX beendet Handel in Rot -- DAX rutscht letztlich ab
Die Börsen in Asien geben am Donnerstag nach. Der heimische Markt gab zur Wochenmitte nach. Der deutsche Leitindex erlitt herbe Verluste.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen