Nvidia, Meta, Apple, and Microsoft Could Help This Stock-Split ETF Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million

Roughly 70% of top executives believe artificial intelligence (AI) will transform the way their organizations create value over the next three years, according to a survey by consulting firm PwC published earlier this year. In PwC's report, it projects AI technology will add a whopping $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030. Events like the dot-com boom and bust in the late 1990s and early 2000s suggest that picking winners and losers in new industries like AI won't be easy. Not every AI company will survive, let alone thrive. That's why buying an AI-focused exchange-traded fund (ETF) can be a great option for investors. It can offer exposure to a broad variety of AI stocks neatly packaged into one security, and it is far less susceptible to catastrophic losses if one or two fail.The iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEMKT: IGM) owns 281 different stocks, but it holds a high concentration of the most popular AI names.