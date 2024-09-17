17.09.2024 10:46:00

Nvidia, Meta, Apple, and Microsoft Could Help This Stock-Split ETF Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million

Roughly 70% of top executives believe artificial intelligence (AI) will transform the way their organizations create value over the next three years, according to a survey by consulting firm PwC published earlier this year. In PwC's report, it projects AI technology will add a whopping $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030. Events like the dot-com boom and bust in the late 1990s and early 2000s suggest that picking winners and losers in new industries like AI won't be easy. Not every AI company will survive, let alone thrive. That's why buying an AI-focused exchange-traded fund (ETF) can be a great option for investors. It can offer exposure to a broad variety of AI stocks neatly packaged into one security, and it is far less susceptible to catastrophic losses if one or two fail.The iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEMKT: IGM) owns 281 different stocks, but it holds a high concentration of the most popular AI names.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs 13 600,00 0,93% Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
Apple Inc. 204,80 3,07% Apple Inc.
Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) 500,80 2,91% Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 17 750,00 -1,25% Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
Microsoft Corp. 392,70 0,90% Microsoft Corp.
NVIDIA Corp. 105,58 3,09% NVIDIA Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Shanghai Composite tiefer
Die asiatischen Börsen finden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen