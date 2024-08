Nvidia, Microsoft, or Apple: Which $3 Trillion-Dollar Stock Is the Better Artificial Intelligence (AI) Play?

While the current buzzword for the hottest tech stocks might be the "Magnificent Seven," that could soon turn into the Terrific Three.Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) have put a considerable amount of daylight between themselves and the remainder of the Magnificent Seven, which includes Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Tesla.Nvidia, Microsoft , and Apple all have market caps in the range of $3 trillion, and all are among the leaders in the AI revolution in different ways.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool