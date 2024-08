Nvidia Has Delivered Another Blowout Quarter and Looks Poised for More Big Wins

After the market closed today, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) published results for the second quarter of its current fiscal year -- which ended July 28. The red-hot artificial intelligence (AI) company has once again delivered big sales and earnings beats.Nvidia's revenue surged 122% year over year, and its non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share rocketed 152% higher to hit $0.68. Meanwhile, the average analyst estimate as polled by LSEG had called for the business to report sales of $28.7 billion and earnings of $0.65 per share.The artificial intelligence (AI) leader beat the midpoint Wall Street sales target by 4.5% and the midpoint earnings target by 6.25%. The company also crushed its own guidance, which called for revenue of $28 billion and an adjusted gross margin of 75.5%.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool