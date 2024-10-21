|
21.10.2024 10:15:00
Nvidia Market Cap Closing in on $3.5 Trillion: Will It Surpass Apple Soon?
$15.7 trillion. That's how much PwC, one of the "big four" accounting firms, believes artificial intelligence (AI) could add to the global economy annually by 2030. That sort of boost doesn't come along very often. The technology has true revolutionary potential that we probably haven't seen since the introduction of the internet. As the company helping drive this AI revolution like no other, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has already captured a significant share of that growing market. Since the AI boom took off in late 2022, the company has added more than $3 trillion in market capitalization, currently sitting just shy of $3.4 trillion and only $190 billion or so from overtaking Apple (currently at $3.57 trillion) as the most valuable company in the world.Can it pull ahead of the iPhone maker?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
