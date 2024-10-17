17.10.2024 10:34:00

Nvidia Stock vs. Arm Stock: Wall Street Says Buy One and Sell the Other

Grand View Research forecasts artificial intelligence (AI) chip sales will grow at 29% annually through 2030. Semiconductor companies Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Arm Holdings (NASDAQ: ARM) are major players in that market, and shares have rocketed 166% and 100%, respectivley, year to date. But most Wall Street analysts expect the stocks to move in opposite directions over the next year.Going forward, Nvidia and Arm should benefit as businesses continue to build out their AI infrastructure, but that does not necessarily make them good investments. Here are the important details.Nvidia holds 98% market share in data center graphics processing units (GPU), chips used to accelerate computationally demanding workloads like training machine learning models and running artificial intelligence (AI) applications. That dominance is more than a decade in the making. In 2006, Nvidia introduced its CUDA programming model, which has evolved into an unmatched ecosystem of software development tools for GPU programmers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Analysen

11.10.24 NVIDIA Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.10.24 NVIDIA Buy UBS AG
29.08.24 NVIDIA Hold Deutsche Bank AG
29.08.24 NVIDIA Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.08.24 NVIDIA Buy UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NVIDIA Corp. 127,46 0,65% NVIDIA Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Plus -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen höher - Hang Seng legt zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Freitag mit Gewinnen, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt höher notiert. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Freitag in Grün.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen