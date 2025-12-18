GLOBALFOUNDRIES Aktie
WKN DE: A3C6AF / ISIN: KYG393871085
|
18.12.2025 15:46:32
ON Semiconductor Teams Up With GLOBALFOUNDRIES To Develop Advanced GaN Power Products
(RTTNews) - Thursday, ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) announced an agreement with GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) to develop and manufacture advanced gallium nitride or GaN power products.
The collaboration integrates onsemi's system and product expertise with GlobalFoundries' advanced GaN process to deliver new 650V power devices for high-growth markets.
The company expects the GaN products to help customers to innovate and build smaller, more efficient power systems for AI data centers, EVs, space applications, and beyond.
As part of this agreement, onsemi will begin sampling in the first half of 2026.
"By combining our 200mm GaN-on-Si platform and U.S.-based manufacturing with onsemi's deep system and product expertise, we're accelerating high-efficiency solutions and building resilient supply chains for data centers, automotive, industrial, aerospace and defense, and other critical markets," said Mike Hogan, Chief Business Officer, GlobalFoundries.
Currently, ON is trading at $54.78, up 2.71 percent, and GFS is trading at $36.49, up 0.66 percent on the Nasdaq.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ON Semiconductor Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
18.12.25
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert ON Semiconductor-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in ON Semiconductor von vor einem Jahr verloren (finanzen.at)
|
11.12.25
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert ON Semiconductor-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in ON Semiconductor von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
11.12.25
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start des Donnerstagshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
09.12.25
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ 100 steigt zum Ende des Dienstagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
08.12.25
|Montagshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Montagshandels in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
08.12.25
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich am Nachmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
08.12.25
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ 100 am Montagmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
04.12.25
|Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)