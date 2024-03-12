One Heritage Group plc: Practical Completion of North Church House, Sheffield

12 March 2024

ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC

(the “Company”)

Practical Completion of North Church House, Sheffield

One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North of England, is pleased to announce the practical completion of North Church House, Sheffield, a residential redevelopment comprising 58 one and two bed apartments of a seven storey former office building in Sheffield City Centre.

Construction work commenced in Quarter 1 2022 with One Heritage Construction as the principal contractor leading the delivery of the project with a supporting team of Cube project managers, SSH architects, Kennedy Redford structural engineers, Crooks Walker mechanical and electrical engineers Crooks Walker mechanical engineers and RJD Associates principal designers.

As announced in the Group’s results, after careful internal evaluation, the Company has taken the decision to cease providing in-house construction services to both its direct development and development management projects in favour of the appointment of a fixed-price principal contractor. This takes effect following the completion of North Church House.

Jason Upton, One Heritage CEO, commented:

“We are pleased to announce the completion of North Church House, Sheffield marking our second successful development management project. With this project’s conclusion, we are also implementing a strategic shift by ceasing in-house construction for both direct development and development management projects. Transitioning to engage fixed-price principal contractors aligns with our long-term strategic vision. This allows us to leverage specialised expertise and resources, mitigate risks, and streamline project management processes.”

