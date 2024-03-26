|
26.03.2024 14:00:04
One Heritage Group plc: Support from Parent Company with An Extended Debt Facility
|
One Heritage Group plc (OHG)
26 March 2024
ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC
(the “Company”)
Support from Parent Company with An Extended Debt Facility
One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, is announcing that its parent company and majority shareholder One Heritage Property Development Ltd (OHPD), in support of the Company, has agreed revised repayment terms of its £14.0 million debt facility (the “Facility”). On 15 January 2024, the Company announced that it had extended the facility until the 31 December 2025. A revision to these terms has been agreed to allow the Company to extend repayment by up to 36 months until 31 December 2028.
Contacts
One Heritage Group plc
Jason Upton
Chief Executive Officer
Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com
Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker)
Claire Louise Noyce
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341
About One Heritage Group
One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living.
The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG.
For further information, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BLF79495
|Category Code:
|UPD
|TIDM:
|OHG
|LEI Code:
|2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY2
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|312090
|EQS News ID:
|1867633
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu One Heritage Group PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
14:00
|One Heritage Group plc: Support from Parent Company with An Extended Debt Facility (EQS Group)
|
25.03.24
|One Heritage Group plc: Corporate Bond Update (EQS Group)
|
15.03.24
|One Heritage Group plc: Corporate Bond Update (EQS Group)
|
12.03.24
|One Heritage Group plc: Practical Completion of North Church House, Sheffield (EQS Group)
|
08.03.24
|One Heritage Group plc: Directorate Change (EQS Group)
|
08.02.24
|One Heritage Group plc: Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Directorate change (EQS Group)
|
15.01.24
|One Heritage Group plc: Support from Parent Company With An Extended Debt Facility (EQS Group)
|
09.01.24
|One Heritage Group plc: Practical Completion of St Petersgate, Stockport (EQS Group)
Analysen zu One Heritage Group PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|One Heritage Group PLC Registered Shs
|0,12
|31,43%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerkürzte Karwoche: US-Börsen leicht im Plus -- ATX freundlich -- DAX erneut mit Rekordhoch -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
An den US-Börsen geht es am Dienstag nach einer Konsolidierung wieder aufwärts. Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Dienstag mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex befindet sich weiter auf Rekordkurs. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am zweiten Handelstag der Woche uneins.