One Heritage Group plc: Support from Parent Company with An Extended Debt Facility

26 March 2024

ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC

(the “Company”)

Support from Parent Company with An Extended Debt Facility

One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, is announcing that its parent company and majority shareholder One Heritage Property Development Ltd (OHPD), in support of the Company, has agreed revised repayment terms of its £14.0 million debt facility (the “Facility”). On 15 January 2024, the Company announced that it had extended the facility until the 31 December 2025. A revision to these terms has been agreed to allow the Company to extend repayment by up to 36 months until 31 December 2028.

Contacts

One Heritage Group plc

Jason Upton

Chief Executive Officer

Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com

Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker)

Claire Louise Noyce

Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

