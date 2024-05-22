|
22.05.2024 14:40:54
Open Text Buys Pillr From Novacoast
(RTTNews) - Open Text (OTEX) has purchased Pillr, an MDR platform from Novacoast, Inc. Pillr technology is a cloud native, multi-tenant MDR platform for Managed Service Providers that includes Managed Detection and Response and powerful threat-hunting capabilities.
Open Text said the acquisition accelerates its Cybersecurity product roadmap to offer key features including API integrations and product/pricing bundling for MSPs seeking a comprehensive solution to protect, detect and respond to cybersecurity threats. Open Text said the Pillr technology acquisition is not material to its financial results.
