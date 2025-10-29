Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
29.10.2025 12:15:00
Over the Last 4 Quarters, Google Parent Alphabet Dumped Its Stake in CrowdStrike and Piled Into This Supercharged Space Stock Instead
Companies like Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) are so big with so many different business lines, and such strong earnings and free cash flow, that it is not uncommon for them to start investing in publicly traded companies with their own capital.At the end of the second quarter, Alphabet had amassed an equities portfolio with 36 stocks valued at over $2.1 billion. Over the last four quarters, the company has dumped its position in the cybersecurity company CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and piled into a supercharged space stock instead that has crushed the market this year.Let's consider why Alphabet may have made these moves -- and what investors can learn that might help them with their own portfolios.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
