Parsons Corporation Registered Shs Aktie

Parsons Corporation Registered Shs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PJFZ / ISIN: US70202L1026

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15.06.2026 13:46:44

Parsons Wins $184 Mln US Navy Intelligence Program Contract

(RTTNews) - U.S. defense and infrastructure technology contractor Parsons Corp. (PSN) announced on Monday that it has won a $184 million contract to support the U.S. Navy's Intelligence Carry-On Program.

The single-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract covers work on ICOP, a portable ruggedized workstation designed to improve battlespace awareness for Navy operators.

The contract aims to deliver capabilities that enhance speed and agility for warfighters in operational environments.

"This award reflects the trust our customer places in Parsons to deliver adaptable, mission-focused solutions," Mike Kushin, president of Defense and Intelligence for Parsons, said.

In the pre-market activity on the NYSE, shares of Parsons were up 2.26 percent, changing hands at $58.00, after closing Friday's regular session 1.01 percent lower.

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