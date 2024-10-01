Paychex Maintains FY25 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 on Tuesday, payroll and HR services provider Paychex Inc. (PAYX) maintained its adjusted earnings growth and revenue growth guidance for the full year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project adjusted earnings per share growth in the range of 9 to 10 percent on total revenues growth of 6 to 7 percent.

Based adjusted earnings of $4.27 per share and total revenues of $5.01 billion reported for fiscal 2023, the guidance implies adjusted earnings in a range of $4.65 to $4.70 per share on total revenues between $5.31 billion and $5.36 billion for fiscal 2025.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings per share to grow in the range of 9 to 10 percent on total revenues growth of 6 to 7 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.97 per share on revenue growth of 4.5 percent to $5.52 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

