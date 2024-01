Paychex To Buyback Upto $400 Mln Of Common Stock

(RTTNews) - Paychex, Inc. (PAYX), a human capital management company, announced on Friday that its board has approved to repurchase up to $400 million of its common stock beginning February 1.

The repurchase program will close on May 31, 2027.

In the pre-market activity, Paychex's stock is trading at $122.50, up 1.77 percent on the Nasdaq.