PayPal Aktie
WKN DE: A14R7U / ISIN: US70450Y1038
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15.07.2026 17:04:16
PayPal Might Be Getting Acquired. Here's What I'm Doing With My Position
In this video, I will cover the reports of a potential acquisition of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) and explain what it means for the stock and what I plan to do with my position. Watch the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were from the trading day of July. 15, 2026. The video was published on July. 15, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu PayPal Inc
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16.07.26
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|Mittwochshandel in New York: S&P 500 am Nachmittag im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
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|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 verliert am Mittwochnachmittag (finanzen.at)
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15.07.26
|PayPal investors can afford not to check out too hastily (Financial Times)