People Aktie
WKN DE: A2JDBV / ISIN: CA7097621089
|
28.11.2025 20:13:45
People deriving income solely from state pension won’t be taxed, says chancellor
Clarification creates prospect of two-tier system for retirees solely on new state pension and those on private schemesPeople who rely only on their state pension for their income will not have to pay tax on it, the chancellor, Rachel Reeves, has said, creating the prospect of a two-tier system for those in retirement.The new state pension is set to rise to £241.30 a week next April, putting the annual income for someone receiving the standard payment at £12,547 – just below the personal tax allowance of £12,570 a year. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
