WKN: A0HF9Y / ISIN: GB00B0H2K534

31.03.2025 18:19:01

Petrofac Limited: NOTICE OF PLAN MEETINGS

Petrofac Limited ( PFC)
Petrofac Limited: NOTICE OF PLAN MEETINGS

31-March-2025 / 17:19 GMT/BST

31 March 2025

 

 

NOTICE OF PLAN MEETINGS

 

 

At the Convening Hearing for Petrofac’s financial restructuring which took place before the English Court on 20 March 2025, the Court directed that 12 meetings of the Plan Companies and the creditors specified in the Restructuring Plans, will be convened on Wednesday 23 April 2025 at 10.00 BST (the “Plan Meetings”).

 

Seven Plan Meetings will be convened by Petrofac Limited (PL) and five Plan Meetings will be convened by Petrofac International UAE LLC (PIUL) for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, approving the Restructuring Plans.

 

Further information on the Plan Meetings, including the creditor classes for these meetings, and information on how to submit a vote, is included in the Explanatory Statement available to creditors at https://deals.is.kroll.com/petrofac, and accompanied by a Shareholder Explanatory Letter available to shareholders at https://deals.is.kroll.com/petrofac-fsma-shareholders. All creditors are encouraged to read the Explanatory Statement in full.

 

Further to its announcement dated 6 March 2025, the Group draws the attention of shareholders to the appointment of Jon Yorke as the Advocate to consider and respond to views of retail investors and report on those matters to the Court. Those who held shares between 7 October 2005 and 5 October 2021 and think they may have a claim that is affected by the Restructuring Plan, are encouraged to contact Mr Yorke, without charge, by emailing ia@pl-plan.co.uk. Doing so will not affect your legal rights.

 

ENDS

 

For further information contact:

Petrofac Limited

+44 (0) 207 811 4900

 

David Boyde

Investor Relations Consultant

david.boyde@petrofac.com

 

Sophie Reid, Group Director of Communications

sophie.reid@petrofac.com

 

Teneo (for Petrofac)

+44 (0) 207 353 4200

petrofac@teneo.com

 

 

 

NOTES TO EDITORS

 

Petrofac

 

Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy companies.

 

Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do.

 

Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 8,000 employees based across 31 offices globally.

 

Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC).

 

For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B0H2K534
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: PFC
LEI Code: 2138004624W8CKCSJ177
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 380718
EQS News ID: 2109424

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

