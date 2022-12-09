09.12.2022 17:15:00

Pfizer Declares First-Quarter 2023 Dividend

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced that its board of directors declared an increase in the quarterly cash dividend on the company’s common stock to $0.41 for the first-quarter 2023 dividend, payable March 3, 2023, to holders of the Common Stock of record at the close of business on January 27, 2023. The first-quarter 2023 cash dividend will be the 337th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Pfizer.

"Our ability to increase our dividend is a testament to our solid financial performance during 2022,” said Dr. Albert Bourla, Pfizer Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "This increase reinforces Pfizer’s commitment of returning value to our shareholders.”

About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients’ Lives
At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 170 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.Pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.Pfizer.com and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer and @Pfizer News, LinkedIn, YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer.

Category: Finance

