Pfizer Invites Public to View and Listen to Two Webcasts of Pfizer Discussions at Healthcare Conferences

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) invites investors and the general public to view and listen to two upcoming webcasts of Pfizer discussions at healthcare conferences:

Annaliesa Anderson, SVP & Head, Vaccines Research & Development; and Rodrigo Puga, U.S. Commercial and Global Business Lead for Internal Medicine, at the Wells Fargo 2023 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 12:45 p.m. EDT.

Mikael Dolsten, Chief Scientific Officer & President, Pfizer Research and Development, at Citi's 18th Annual BioPharma Conference on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. EDT.

To view and listen to the webcasts, visit our web site at www.pfizer.com/investors.

The transcripts and webcast replays of the discussions will be made available on our web site at www.pfizer.com/investors within 24 hours after the end of the live discussions and will be accessible for at least 90 days.

