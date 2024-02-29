Pfizer Oncology Hosts Innovation Day, Highlighting Fully Integrated Organization, Robust Portfolio, and Strategic Priorities to Drive Long-Term Sustainable Growth

At a meeting with the investment community today, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) outlined its strategic priorities for the newly formed Oncology organization — and how its deep and diverse pipeline, industry-leading Oncology expertise, and anticipated near- and mid-term catalysts are expected to position the company to deliver strong growth and shareholder value. A replay of the webcast and related materials, including the presentations and a summary and transcript, will be made available on the Pfizer investor relations website at www.pfizer.com/investors.

"With the completion of the Seagen acquisition in 2023, Pfizer has significantly expanded its Oncology organization to amplify its efforts to advance new standards of care and improve outcomes for patients,” said Chris Boshoff, Chief Oncology Officer and Executive Vice President, Pfizer. "With the energy of our highly talented colleagues, the tremendous potential of our pipeline and scientific engine, and scale of the Pfizer enterprise, we believe we are poised to deliver on our vision of accelerating breakthroughs that help people with cancer globally live better and longer lives.”

Boshoff continued, "We have a clear strategy focused on three core scientific modalities and four main types of cancer, where we have the deep expertise and knowledge to advance our leadership. With many significant catalysts expected through the first half of 2025 and beyond, our Oncology organization is well-positioned to be a critical driver of potential long-term sustainable sales and profit growth for Pfizer through the end of the decade.”

During the event, Chris Boshoff and members of the Pfizer Oncology leadership team highlighted the company’s expanded capabilities and portfolio following the completion of the acquisition of Seagen in December 2023. Pfizer Oncology is focused on expanding its leadership in four main cancer types: breast cancer, including three main hormonal subtypes; genitourinary cancer, including prostate and urothelial cancers; hematology-oncology, including multiple myeloma and lymphomas, such as Hodgkin’s disease; and thoracic cancers, which includes lung and head and neck cancers.

Pfizer’s Oncology portfolio is focused on three core scientific modalities: small molecules, antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), and bispecific antibodies, including other immuno-oncology biologics. The company is progressing a next-generation ADC platform aimed at novel targets and improved, differentiated payloads, as well as investigational advanced biologics and novel combinations of medicines.

The company outlined potential significant catalysts anticipated through the first half of 2025, including:

Continued focus on four recent priority indication launches, including PADCEV ® (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) in combination with pembrolizumab in locally advanced / metastatic urothelial cancer; XTANDI ® (enzalutamide) in nonmetastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (nmCSPC) with biochemical recurrence at high-risk for metastasis; TALZENNA ® (talazoparib) in combination with XTANDI in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); and ELREXFIO™ (elranatamab-bcmm) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least four prior lines of therapy.

Seven anticipated Phase 3 readouts, including results for vepdegestrant in second-line estrogen receptor positive metastatic breast cancer (ER+ mBC) (VERITAC-2), BRAFTOVI ® (encorafenib) in first-line BRAF+ metastatic colorectal cancer (BREAKWATER), sasanlimab in non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (CREST), and ELREXFIO in double-class exposed relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (MagnetisMM-5).

Six anticipated Phase 3 study starts, which includes three new trials recently initiated for key pipeline assets: atirmociclib (CDK4i) in second-line hormone receptor positive (HR+) mBC, sigvotatug vedotin (B6A; integrin beta-6 (IB6)-directed ADC) in second/third-line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ELREXFIO in patients with multiple myeloma after their cancer progresses on anti-CD38 treatment (MagnetisMM-32 trial).

Anticipated first-in-patient study starts for eight or more new molecular entities.

During the meeting, Pfizer also shared new or updated clinical data from various pipeline programs, including atirmociclib, ELREXFIO, felmetatug vedotin (B7H4 ADC), mevrometostat (EZH2i), PD-L1 ADC (PF-08046054), and sigvatutag vedotin.

Through its strategy, by 2030, the company anticipates 8 or more potential blockbusters and expects biologics to contribute approximately 65% of Oncology revenues, compared to approximately 6% in 2023.

About Pfizer Oncology

At Pfizer Oncology, we are at the forefront of a new era in cancer care. Our industry-leading portfolio and extensive pipeline includes game-changing mechanisms of action to attack cancer from multiple angles, including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), small molecules, bispecific antibodies and other immunotherapy biologics. We are focused on delivering transformative therapies in some of the world’s most common cancers, including breast cancer, genitourinary cancer, hematology-oncology, and thoracic cancers, which includes lung cancer. Driven by science, we are committed to accelerating breakthroughs that help people with cancer globally live better and longer lives.

About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients’ Lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety, and value in the discovery, development, and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments, and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments, and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 175 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.pfizer.com and follow us on X at @Pfizer and @Pfizer_News, LinkedIn, YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer.

