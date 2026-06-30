Pitney Bowes Aktie

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WKN: 852025 / ISIN: US7244791007

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30.06.2026 14:19:53

Pitney Bowes Initiates Second Phase Of Strategic Review Process

(RTTNews) - Pitney Bowes, Inc. (PBI), a technology-driven company, announced Tuesday that it is initiating the second phase of its strategic review process. The company completed a top-to-bottom assessment of the organization in the first phase.

The second phase will involve the Company's Board of Directors and its newly formed Strategic Review Committee working with independent advisors to assess leadership's existing value creation plan relative to a full range of strategic alternatives, including acquisitions, divestitures, partnerships, and a full sale. The Committee is comprised of the Board's independent members.

Pitney Bowes has not set a definitive timetable or deadline for completing the second phase of its strategic review. The management will also remain focused on executing and implementing its existing strategy and value creation plan.

The Board has selected BofA Securities and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC as its financial advisors and Sullivan & Cromwell as its legal advisor.

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