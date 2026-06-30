Pitney Bowes Aktie
WKN: 852025 / ISIN: US7244791007
|
30.06.2026 14:19:53
Pitney Bowes Initiates Second Phase Of Strategic Review Process
(RTTNews) - Pitney Bowes, Inc. (PBI), a technology-driven company, announced Tuesday that it is initiating the second phase of its strategic review process. The company completed a top-to-bottom assessment of the organization in the first phase.
The second phase will involve the Company's Board of Directors and its newly formed Strategic Review Committee working with independent advisors to assess leadership's existing value creation plan relative to a full range of strategic alternatives, including acquisitions, divestitures, partnerships, and a full sale. The Committee is comprised of the Board's independent members.
Pitney Bowes has not set a definitive timetable or deadline for completing the second phase of its strategic review. The management will also remain focused on executing and implementing its existing strategy and value creation plan.
The Board has selected BofA Securities and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC as its financial advisors and Sullivan & Cromwell as its legal advisor.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pitney Bowes Inc.
|
04.05.26
|Ausblick: Pitney Bowes stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
16.02.26
|Ausblick: Pitney Bowes stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
16.02.26
|Ausblick: Pitney Bowes stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
02.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Pitney Bowes gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Pitney Bowes Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Pitney Bowes Inc.
|15,49
|-0,80%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX weit im Plus -- DAX zieht an -- Wall Street höher erwartet -- Börsen in Asien zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legt am Dienstag zu. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht ebenfalls Gewinne. An den US-Börsen dürften Gewinne zu sehen sein. Die Märkte in Asien fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.