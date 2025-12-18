Plug Power Aktie
Plug Power 2025: A Year of Momentum, Milestones, and Meaningful Progress
As we close out another important year in the clean energy landscape, we are proud to look back on 2025 as a period defined by measurable progress, strategic focus, and achievements across our business. From advancing hydrogen production to expanding customer partnerships and delivering technologies that power real-world decarbonization, this year reinforced what can be accomplished through focused strategy and strong execution.While 2025 brought new challenges across the energy landscape, it also underscored the strength of our team, the dedication of our customers, and our shared commitment to building an energy-independent future – one where hydrogen serves as a cornerstone. As we reflect on the milestones that shaped the past twelve months, we’re energized by how far we’ve come and even more excited about what’s ahead.As the year comes to a close, let’s take a look back at the milestones that defined 2025. A Tightened FocusAt the start of the year, we sharpened our strategy to concentrate on the highest-value markets for Plug: electrolyzers, material handling, and hydrogen fuel. This effort, known internally as Project Quantum Leap, streamlined our operations, aligned our resources with our highest priorities, and positioned the company for sustainable growth. And as the year unfolded, this focus translated into meaningful progress across each of these core areas.Milestones in Motion: GenEco ElectrolyzersAs customers worldwide worked to strengthen energy security and reduce dependence on fossil fuels, Plug’s GenEco electrolyzer business delivered scalable hydrogen solutions that enabled on-site energy-independent hydrogen production. 2025 became a landmark year as we focused on markets where hydrogen delivers outsized operational and economic impact. This focus supported expanded capacity, newly commissioned sites, and a broader global customer base. GenEco by the NumbersMore electrolyzers left our doors and reached customers in 2025 than ever before. In 2025, we shipped more than 185 MW of GenEco electrolyzers to customers around the world, representing approximately 203% year-over-year growth compared to 2024. With these deliveries, our total electrolyzer shipments have now surpassed 317 MW across more than 70 units. As a result of this year’s momentum, Plug electrolyzers are now operating on every continent except Antarctica. In 2025, we advanced some of the world’s most significant hydrogen projects, reinforcing our position as a trusted technology partner for large-scale deployments. Below is a closer look at a few of the 2025 GenEco electrolyzer sites where those deliveries are now taking shape.25 MW with Iberdrola and BP in Castellón, Spain 10 MW with Lhyfe in Le Cheylas, France5 MW with H2HOLLANDIA in Nieuw Buinen, The Netherlands100 MW with GALP in Portugal5 MW with Cleanergy Solutions in Namibia, Africa5 MW for GenEco customer in Croixrault, France5 MW with Ingerop in Châtenay-Malabry, FranceAlongside this shipment growth, we also expanded our GenEco customer base, supporting a growing number of new projects and deployments worldwide. Highlights of new GenEco customers in 2025 include 55 MW with Carlton Power in the UK, 8 GW with Allied Green Ammonia across Australia, Uzbekistan and UAE and more.Milestones in Motion: GenDrive Fuel Cells for Material Handling In 2025, our GenDrive systems kept fleets moving across warehouses and industrial sites, delivering reliable, zero-emission power for demanding operations. Supported by our on-site hydrogen infrastructure, customers had dependable access to fuel when and where they needed it, helping maintain efficient and sustainable operations. We also strengthened our customer base by adding new long-term GenDrive customers, including Floor & Decor in the U.S. and STEF across France and Spain, further expanding adoption of hydrogen-powered material handling in key global markets.Fuel Cells by the NumbersIn 2025, we deployed more than 3,100 GenDrive units, expanding our global installed base to more than 72,000 units operating in warehouse equipment worldwide. We also reached a historic milestone in 2025, completing over 20 million hydrogen fuelings, the most we have ever achieved in a single year. Altogether, these fuelings, now totaling over one billion, have helped keep customer fleets running smoothly, efficiently, and without interruption. In 2025, our hydrogen platform operated at record scale, translating demand into real-world impact through more than 9,000 hydrogen deliveries and over 5.25 million kilograms of hydrogen supplied to customers across the world.Milestones in Motion: Hydrogen Network ProductionAs demand for clean, reliable hydrogen continued to grow in 2025, Plug’s hydrogen production network played a central role in supplying customers with low-carbon fuel at scale. The year marked a major milestone with the Louisiana plant coming online, expanding our network and strengthening our ability to serve customers across the region. Across our plants in Georgia, Tennessee, and Louisiana, we increased output, improved efficiency, and delivered consistent production, reinforcing a more resilient and energy-secure hydrogen ecosystem.Plug’s Hydrogen Network by the NumbersPlug’s hydrogen production network, which now exceeds 40 tons-per-day, delivered another strong year of progress and performance. In 2025, our three U.S. hydrogen plants produced over 4,600 metric tons of hydrogen, supporting customers with reliable, low-carbon supply at scale. Our Woodbine, Georgia facility led the way, producing over 2,500 metric tons, more than half of our total output for the year, while our Charleston, Tennessee plant contributed 1,541 metric tons. Our newest facility in St. Gabriel, Louisiana reached an important milestone with its first liquid hydrogen production in mid-April and delivered 561 metric tons. Beyond production volume, 2025 was also a year of operational wins: the Tennessee plant achieved 99% available uptime and nearly 92% average efficiency, Georgia set a new performance benchmark in August with 97% uptime and 99.7% availability. Supporting this growing production footprint, our logistics fleet expanded to include 34 liquid hydrogen trailers and 89 gas trailers, strengthening our ability to reliably deliver hydrogen to customers across the network.Together, these milestones highlight the growing strength, reliability, and momentum of our hydrogen network as we continue to scale.15 ton-per-day Hydrogen Plant in Louisiana – check out a tour of the plant hereKeep an Eye on 2026As we look toward 2026, clean energy is becoming more than an environmental initiative—it’s a cornerstone of energy independence and operational resilience. Hydrogen, electrolyzers, and fuel cells are proving their value across logistics, industrial production, and critical power applications, reinforcing grid stability and supporting domestic energy production. The year ahead will be driven by performance, with companies and countries that invest in resilient, scalable clean energy systems now, while policy incentives like the fuel cell ITC are available, best positioned for long-term energy security and economic leadership. Rising demand from electrification, data centers, and aging electrical infrastructure is making hydrogen’s ability to provide extended runtime without grid dependency increasingly essential. Large-scale hydrogen and e-fuel projects are expected to move to final investment decisions, while industrial and logistics applications continue to adopt clean solutions that improve both productivity and resilience. We look forward to 2026 and stand ready to deliver the technology at scale to help our customers meet these opportunities.Safe HarborThis blog post contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding anticipated market trends, customer adoption of hydrogen solutions, project development and execution, policy and regulatory incentives, demand for hydrogen, electrolyzers and fuel cells, and Plug Power’s expectations, plans, and outlook for 2026 and beyond. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this post and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others: changes in economic, market, or industry conditions; policy, regulatory, or incentive changes; variability in customer demand and adoption rates; delays or challenges in project execution, commissioning, or performance; supply chain constraints; competitive pressures; Plug Power’s ability to scale manufacturing and operations; liquidity and capital-markets conditions; and other risks described in Plug Power’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Plug Power undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.The post Plug Power 2025: A Year of Momentum, Milestones, and Meaningful Progress appeared first on Plug Power.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei RSS Importer
