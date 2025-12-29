Plug Power Aktie
WKN DE: A1JA81 / ISIN: US72919P2020
|
30.12.2025 00:16:00
Plug Power Stock: Dead or Ready for Revival?
Shares of hydrogen fuel-cell and electrolyzer company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) have collapsed nearly 99% from their split-adjusted all-time high near $1,500. The dramatic share price erosion reflects years of unprofitability, heavy cash burn, and repeated equity dilution.Plug Power, however, is no longer in free fall. It is up 87% so far this year and appears to be stabilizing. Here's why it is not a dead investment, despite elevated risks.Plug Power delivered better-than-expected third-quarter results in early November, reporting revenue of $177 million and a loss per share of $0.12, both surpassing analyst estimates. The company reported nearly 53% sequential improvement in operational cash burn to around $90 million for the third quarter, driven by improved pricing, execution, and working capital management.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
