07.01.2026 18:52:05

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
POS-Transaction in Own Shares

07-Jan-2026 / 17:52 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

7 January 2026

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

7 January 2026

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

65,000

Highest price paid per share:

132.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

128.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

130.7417p

 

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 2,629,961 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,111,615 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,111,615 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

130.7417p

65,000

 

Individual information:

 

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

229

128.40

08:18:05

00369228841TRLO1

XLON

828

128.40

08:18:05

00369228842TRLO1

XLON

50

128.60

08:22:27

00369232373TRLO1

XLON

1089

128.60

08:30:29

00369238042TRLO1

XLON

301

128.00

08:30:36

00369238126TRLO1

XLON

295

128.00

08:30:36

00369238127TRLO1

XLON

595

128.20

08:37:52

00369243238TRLO1

XLON

611

128.20

08:47:16

00369249580TRLO1

XLON

610

128.40

09:05:48

00369263936TRLO1

XLON

618

128.20

09:05:48

00369263937TRLO1

XLON

291

128.40

09:06:23

00369264427TRLO1

XLON

578

128.40

09:06:23

00369264428TRLO1

XLON

300

128.40

09:06:37

00369264672TRLO1

XLON

637

128.80

09:17:52

00369275313TRLO1

XLON

630

129.00

09:41:05

00369304172TRLO1

XLON

85

129.00

09:42:42

00369306467TRLO1

XLON

509

129.00

09:42:42

00369306468TRLO1

XLON

290

129.80

10:02:55

00369327862TRLO1

XLON

155

129.80

10:02:55

00369327863TRLO1

XLON

450

129.80

10:02:55

00369327864TRLO1

XLON

142

130.40

10:47:44

00369330563TRLO1

XLON

242

130.40

10:47:44

00369330564TRLO1

XLON

610

130.40

10:52:17

00369330761TRLO1

XLON

90

130.80

11:04:11

00369331312TRLO1

XLON

250

130.60

11:04:46

00369331326TRLO1

XLON

363

130.60

11:04:46

00369331327TRLO1

XLON

604

130.40

11:04:47

00369331329TRLO1

XLON

416

130.20

11:18:29

00369331902TRLO1

XLON

190

130.20

11:18:29

00369331903TRLO1

XLON

606

130.20

11:18:29

00369331904TRLO1

XLON

568

130.40

11:18:56

00369331915TRLO1

XLON

169

130.40

11:18:56

00369331916TRLO1

XLON

343

130.20

11:30:33

00369332397TRLO1

XLON

274

130.20

11:30:33

00369332398TRLO1

XLON

128

130.40

11:40:46

00369332751TRLO1

XLON

19

130.20

11:40:47

00369332753TRLO1

XLON

591

130.20

11:40:49

00369332755TRLO1

XLON

120

130.40

11:42:00

00369332781TRLO1

XLON

307

130.20

12:07:27

00369333584TRLO1

XLON

317

130.20

12:07:27

00369333585TRLO1

XLON

176

130.20

12:11:13

00369333741TRLO1

XLON

594

131.40

12:23:02

00369334159TRLO1

XLON

622

131.20

12:31:45

00369334493TRLO1

XLON

645

131.00

12:35:52

00369334638TRLO1

XLON

213

131.40

12:48:01

00369334974TRLO1

XLON

154

131.40

12:48:01

00369334975TRLO1

XLON

283

131.40

12:50:07

00369335024TRLO1

XLON

638

131.20

12:50:07

00369335025TRLO1

XLON

200

131.40

13:02:49

00369335462TRLO1

XLON

65

131.60

13:05:28

00369335543TRLO1

XLON

600

131.40

13:06:09

00369335564TRLO1

XLON

50

131.40

13:13:03

00369335757TRLO1

XLON

155

131.40

13:13:03

00369335758TRLO1

XLON

605

131.20

13:14:50

00369335788TRLO1

XLON

645

131.00

13:14:55

00369335790TRLO1

XLON

629

131.40

13:54:12

00369337319TRLO1

XLON

426

131.20

13:58:43

00369337519TRLO1

XLON

316

131.40

13:58:43

00369337520TRLO1

XLON

156

131.40

13:58:43

00369337521TRLO1

XLON

200

131.60

14:18:45

00369338343TRLO1

XLON

300

131.60

14:18:45

00369338344TRLO1

XLON

1099

131.80

14:26:13

00369338671TRLO1

XLON

565

131.80

14:26:13

00369338672TRLO1

XLON

119

131.80

14:26:13

00369338673TRLO1

XLON

15252

132.00

14:28:57

00369338833TRLO1

XLON

2404

131.60

14:28:57

00369338834TRLO1

XLON

601

131.60

14:28:57

00369338835TRLO1

XLON

253

131.40

14:29:23

00369338851TRLO1

XLON

365

131.40

14:29:23

00369338852TRLO1

XLON

625

131.80

14:29:36

00369338865TRLO1

XLON

209

131.20

14:30:04

00369339224TRLO1

XLON

395

131.20

14:30:04

00369339225TRLO1

XLON

608

131.00

14:33:06

00369340170TRLO1

XLON

606

131.00

14:33:11

00369340183TRLO1

XLON

591

130.80

14:33:12

00369340185TRLO1

XLON

594

130.40

14:48:02

00369341956TRLO1

XLON

624

130.20

14:49:12

00369342088TRLO1

XLON

619

130.20

15:05:43

00369343256TRLO1

XLON

605

130.20

15:08:48

00369343419TRLO1

XLON

602

130.00

15:08:48

00369343420TRLO1

XLON

613

130.00

15:08:48

00369343421TRLO1

XLON

613

129.80

15:16:21

00369343859TRLO1

XLON

643

129.80

15:29:14

00369344589TRLO1

XLON

613

129.80

15:36:34

00369345084TRLO1

XLON

644

129.80

15:42:40

00369345574TRLO1

XLON

38

130.20

15:43:18

00369345611TRLO1

XLON

571

130.20

15:43:18

00369345612TRLO1

XLON

627

130.00

15:43:19

00369345613TRLO1

XLON

601

130.00

15:53:30

00369346124TRLO1

XLON

600

130.00

15:53:30

00369346125TRLO1

XLON

597

130.40

15:54:11

00369346158TRLO1

XLON

278

130.40

15:56:06

00369346314TRLO1

XLON

316

130.40

15:56:06

00369346315TRLO1

XLON

594

130.60

16:05:09

00369346926TRLO1

XLON

593

130.60

16:05:09

00369346927TRLO1

XLON

1167

131.00

16:05:09

00369346928TRLO1

XLON

568

131.00

16:05:09

00369346929TRLO1

XLON

97

131.00

16:05:09

00369346930TRLO1

XLON

295

130.80

16:06:42

00369347054TRLO1

XLON

320

130.80

16:06:42

00369347055TRLO1

XLON

636

130.40

16:16:53

00369348071TRLO1

XLON

635

130.40

16:16:53

00369348072TRLO1

XLON

3197

130.60

16:16:53

00369348073TRLO1

XLON

236

130.60

16:16:53

00369348074TRLO1

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 414064
EQS News ID: 2256496

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service





