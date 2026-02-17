Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

Funding Circle Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62

17.02.2026 18:10:56

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
17-Feb-2026 / 17:10 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

17 February 2026

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

17 February 2026

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

27,636

Highest price paid per share:

156.20p

Lowest price paid per share:

150.40p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

151.7264p

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 3,951,339 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 300,790,237 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 300,790,237 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

151.7264p

 27,636

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

484

156.20

08:27:09

00377721260TRLO1

XLON

10

155.20

08:30:11

00377722065TRLO1

XLON

474

155.20

08:30:11

00377722066TRLO1

XLON

137

153.80

08:32:59

00377722758TRLO1

XLON

330

153.80

08:32:59

00377722759TRLO1

XLON

61

153.80

08:32:59

00377722760TRLO1

XLON

497

153.40

08:33:01

00377722770TRLO1

XLON

150

153.20

08:33:03

00377722778TRLO1

XLON

98

153.20

09:04:30

00377732127TRLO1

XLON

391

153.20

09:04:30

00377732128TRLO1

XLON

502

153.00

09:05:56

00377732515TRLO1

XLON

520

152.80

09:05:57

00377732535TRLO1

XLON

495

152.00

09:48:43

00377747714TRLO1

XLON

483

151.80

09:48:43

00377747715TRLO1

XLON

504

151.00

10:10:33

00377751936TRLO1

XLON

400

151.00

10:18:04

00377752293TRLO1

XLON

130

151.00

10:18:04

00377752294TRLO1

XLON

99

151.20

10:18:04

00377752295TRLO1

XLON

99

151.20

10:18:04

00377752296TRLO1

XLON

179

151.00

10:18:10

00377752300TRLO1

XLON

320

151.00

10:18:10

00377752301TRLO1

XLON

477

151.00

10:33:36

00377752867TRLO1

XLON

515

150.40

10:33:36

00377752868TRLO1

XLON

515

150.60

10:33:36

00377752869TRLO1

XLON

363

150.80

10:43:23

00377753588TRLO1

XLON

508

150.40

10:49:50

00377753784TRLO1

XLON

51

150.60

11:19:44

00377754808TRLO1

XLON

253

150.80

11:41:49

00377756182TRLO1

XLON

505

150.80

11:41:49

00377756183TRLO1

XLON

485

150.80

11:41:49

00377756184TRLO1

XLON

280

151.80

12:08:00

00377757463TRLO1

XLON

62

151.80

12:08:00

00377757464TRLO1

XLON

52

151.80

12:08:00

00377757465TRLO1

XLON

52

151.80

12:08:00

00377757466TRLO1

XLON

62

151.80

12:08:00

00377757467TRLO1

XLON

142

151.80

12:08:35

00377757478TRLO1

XLON

486

151.80

12:08:35

00377757479TRLO1

XLON

489

151.60

12:08:36

00377757480TRLO1

XLON

100

151.40

12:18:32

00377757765TRLO1

XLON

276

151.40

12:18:32

00377757766TRLO1

XLON

28

151.40

12:18:35

00377757774TRLO1

XLON

514

151.20

13:01:25

00377759127TRLO1

XLON

508

150.80

13:01:57

00377759161TRLO1

XLON

198

151.20

13:03:06

00377759195TRLO1

XLON

490

150.80

13:03:06

00377759196TRLO1

XLON

490

150.60

13:15:21

00377759541TRLO1

XLON

160

151.00

13:15:21

00377759542TRLO1

XLON

262

151.00

13:15:21

00377759543TRLO1

XLON

490

150.60

13:15:24

00377759545TRLO1

XLON

128

150.80

13:16:00

00377759558TRLO1

XLON

493

150.40

13:17:54

00377759604TRLO1

XLON

250

150.40

13:19:44

00377759662TRLO1

XLON

235

150.40

13:19:51

00377759669TRLO1

XLON

250

150.40

13:19:51

00377759670TRLO1

XLON

500

150.40

13:20:00

00377759679TRLO1

XLON

508

150.60

13:20:22

00377759692TRLO1

XLON

273

150.60

13:20:22

00377759693TRLO1

XLON

513

151.80

13:40:51

00377760373TRLO1

XLON

494

151.60

13:46:25

00377760641TRLO1

XLON

499

151.40

13:46:25

00377760642TRLO1

XLON

491

152.00

13:50:37

00377760973TRLO1

XLON

1068

152.00

13:50:37

00377760974TRLO1

XLON

576

152.00

13:50:37

00377760975TRLO1

XLON

499

152.00

14:25:28

00377763521TRLO1

XLON

499

152.20

14:25:28

00377763522TRLO1

XLON

500

152.20

14:26:30

00377763627TRLO1

XLON

500

152.20

14:26:30

00377763628TRLO1

XLON

517

152.20

14:50:44

00377765663TRLO1

XLON

501

152.00

14:51:01

00377765686TRLO1

XLON

901

152.40

15:02:00

00377767034TRLO1

XLON

327

152.40

15:02:00

00377767035TRLO1

XLON

516

152.20

15:04:24

00377767375TRLO1

XLON

485

152.00

15:05:47

00377767457TRLO1

XLON

139

152.20

15:16:09

00377768448TRLO1

XLON

68

152.20

15:16:09

00377768449TRLO1

XLON

68

152.20

15:16:09

00377768450TRLO1

XLON

501

151.80

15:16:09

00377768451TRLO1

XLON

161

152.20

15:18:13

00377768686TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 418400
EQS News ID: 2277726

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

