POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

18 February 2026

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase: 18 February 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 17,891 Highest price paid per share: 156.00p Lowest price paid per share: 152.60p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 153.8452p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 3,969,230 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 300,772,346 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 300,772,346 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 153.8452p 17,891

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 1029 156.00 08:57:04 00377928530TRLO1 XLON 1031 152.80 08:58:34 00377929374TRLO1 XLON 125 154.00 09:28:58 00377946034TRLO1 XLON 49 154.00 09:28:58 00377946035TRLO1 XLON 5 154.20 11:06:13 00377968185TRLO1 XLON 170 154.40 11:47:10 00377969965TRLO1 XLON 277 154.40 11:47:23 00377969973TRLO1 XLON 42 154.40 11:50:44 00377970179TRLO1 XLON 487 154.00 12:02:55 00377970746TRLO1 XLON 495 153.60 12:20:21 00377971459TRLO1 XLON 253 154.00 12:20:21 00377971460TRLO1 XLON 495 153.80 12:20:27 00377971464TRLO1 XLON 499 153.60 13:20:36 00377973945TRLO1 XLON 483 154.40 14:06:31 00377976643TRLO1 XLON 515 154.00 14:14:21 00377977101TRLO1 XLON 262 153.80 14:30:02 00377978144TRLO1 XLON 243 153.80 14:30:02 00377978145TRLO1 XLON 176 154.00 14:39:21 00377979692TRLO1 XLON 486 153.80 14:39:21 00377979693TRLO1 XLON 87 154.00 14:39:21 00377979694TRLO1 XLON 253 154.00 14:39:25 00377979697TRLO1 XLON 480 153.80 14:56:15 00377981324TRLO1 XLON 448 154.40 14:57:33 00377981533TRLO1 XLON 521 154.80 15:55:31 00377987258TRLO1 XLON 173 154.80 15:55:31 00377987259TRLO1 XLON 59 154.80 15:55:31 00377987260TRLO1 XLON 15 154.80 15:55:31 00377987261TRLO1 XLON 144 154.80 15:55:33 00377987263TRLO1 XLON 59 154.80 15:55:33 00377987264TRLO1 XLON 21 154.80 15:55:33 00377987265TRLO1 XLON 348 154.80 15:56:22 00377987316TRLO1 XLON 69 154.80 15:56:22 00377987317TRLO1 XLON 484 154.60 15:56:22 00377987318TRLO1 XLON 520 154.40 15:56:33 00377987329TRLO1 XLON 143 154.40 15:56:33 00377987330TRLO1 XLON 145 154.40 15:56:33 00377987331TRLO1 XLON 231 154.20 15:56:53 00377987343TRLO1 XLON 500 153.60 16:00:37 00377987779TRLO1 XLON 138 153.60 16:00:37 00377987780TRLO1 XLON 151 153.60 16:00:37 00377987781TRLO1 XLON 506 153.20 16:00:37 00377987782TRLO1 XLON 1058 153.20 16:00:37 00377987783TRLO1 XLON 151 153.20 16:00:37 00377987784TRLO1 XLON 138 153.20 16:00:37 00377987785TRLO1 XLON 43 153.00 16:00:38 00377987786TRLO1 XLON 466 153.00 16:00:38 00377987787TRLO1 XLON 158 153.00 16:01:06 00377987816TRLO1 XLON 493 152.80 16:01:06 00377987817TRLO1 XLON 216 153.00 16:01:06 00377987818TRLO1 XLON 64 153.00 16:01:06 00377987819TRLO1 XLON 495 152.80 16:01:20 00377987843TRLO1 XLON 497 152.60 16:09:04 00377988545TRLO1 XLON 266 153.00 16:09:23 00377988580TRLO1 XLON 264 153.00 16:09:27 00377988585TRLO1 XLON 965 154.00 16:14:03 00377989043TRLO1 XLON

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com



Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Stephen Malthouse