18.02.2026 19:08:55

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
POS-Transaction in Own Shares

18-Feb-2026 / 18:08 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

18 February 2026

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

18 February 2026

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

17,891

Highest price paid per share:

156.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

152.60p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

153.8452p

 

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 3,969,230 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 300,772,346 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 300,772,346 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

153.8452p

17,891

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

1029

156.00

08:57:04

00377928530TRLO1

XLON

1031

152.80

08:58:34

00377929374TRLO1

XLON

125

154.00

09:28:58

00377946034TRLO1

XLON

49

154.00

09:28:58

00377946035TRLO1

XLON

5

154.20

11:06:13

00377968185TRLO1

XLON

170

154.40

11:47:10

00377969965TRLO1

XLON

277

154.40

11:47:23

00377969973TRLO1

XLON

42

154.40

11:50:44

00377970179TRLO1

XLON

487

154.00

12:02:55

00377970746TRLO1

XLON

495

153.60

12:20:21

00377971459TRLO1

XLON

253

154.00

12:20:21

00377971460TRLO1

XLON

495

153.80

12:20:27

00377971464TRLO1

XLON

499

153.60

13:20:36

00377973945TRLO1

XLON

483

154.40

14:06:31

00377976643TRLO1

XLON

515

154.00

14:14:21

00377977101TRLO1

XLON

262

153.80

14:30:02

00377978144TRLO1

XLON

243

153.80

14:30:02

00377978145TRLO1

XLON

176

154.00

14:39:21

00377979692TRLO1

XLON

486

153.80

14:39:21

00377979693TRLO1

XLON

87

154.00

14:39:21

00377979694TRLO1

XLON

253

154.00

14:39:25

00377979697TRLO1

XLON

480

153.80

14:56:15

00377981324TRLO1

XLON

448

154.40

14:57:33

00377981533TRLO1

XLON

521

154.80

15:55:31

00377987258TRLO1

XLON

173

154.80

15:55:31

00377987259TRLO1

XLON

59

154.80

15:55:31

00377987260TRLO1

XLON

15

154.80

15:55:31

00377987261TRLO1

XLON

144

154.80

15:55:33

00377987263TRLO1

XLON

59

154.80

15:55:33

00377987264TRLO1

XLON

21

154.80

15:55:33

00377987265TRLO1

XLON

348

154.80

15:56:22

00377987316TRLO1

XLON

69

154.80

15:56:22

00377987317TRLO1

XLON

484

154.60

15:56:22

00377987318TRLO1

XLON

520

154.40

15:56:33

00377987329TRLO1

XLON

143

154.40

15:56:33

00377987330TRLO1

XLON

145

154.40

15:56:33

00377987331TRLO1

XLON

231

154.20

15:56:53

00377987343TRLO1

XLON

500

153.60

16:00:37

00377987779TRLO1

XLON

138

153.60

16:00:37

00377987780TRLO1

XLON

151

153.60

16:00:37

00377987781TRLO1

XLON

506

153.20

16:00:37

00377987782TRLO1

XLON

1058

153.20

16:00:37

00377987783TRLO1

XLON

151

153.20

16:00:37

00377987784TRLO1

XLON

138

153.20

16:00:37

00377987785TRLO1

XLON

43

153.00

16:00:38

00377987786TRLO1

XLON

466

153.00

16:00:38

00377987787TRLO1

XLON

158

153.00

16:01:06

00377987816TRLO1

XLON

493

152.80

16:01:06

00377987817TRLO1

XLON

216

153.00

16:01:06

00377987818TRLO1

XLON

64

153.00

16:01:06

00377987819TRLO1

XLON

495

152.80

16:01:20

00377987843TRLO1

XLON

497

152.60

16:09:04

00377988545TRLO1

XLON

266

153.00

16:09:23

00377988580TRLO1

XLON

264

153.00

16:09:27

00377988585TRLO1

XLON

965

154.00

16:14:03

00377989043TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 418533
EQS News ID: 2278328

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

