Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

Funding Circle Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.03.2026 19:36:05

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
POS-Transaction in Own Shares

02-March-2026 / 18:36 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

2 March 2026

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

2 March 2026

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

48,912

Highest price paid per share:

145.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

140.40p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

143.1199p

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 4,347,145 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 300,394,431 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 300,394,431 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

143.1199p

 48,912

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

520

142.20

08:09:56

00379612583TRLO1

XLON

559

141.80

08:10:48

00379613746TRLO1

XLON

59

140.40

08:23:09

00379628364TRLO1

XLON

554

141.80

08:33:48

00379640905TRLO1

XLON

298

142.00

08:45:43

00379652656TRLO1

XLON

230

142.00

08:45:43

00379652657TRLO1

XLON

30

141.00

08:50:46

00379657324TRLO1

XLON

102

141.80

09:16:59

00379683640TRLO1

XLON

545

141.60

09:17:10

00379683814TRLO1

XLON

538

142.00

09:48:33

00379737534TRLO1

XLON

550

142.00

09:48:33

00379737538TRLO1

XLON

561

142.00

09:49:30

00379739893TRLO1

XLON

200

142.20

09:49:30

00379739894TRLO1

XLON

39

142.40

09:51:39

00379744330TRLO1

XLON

200

142.40

09:51:39

00379744331TRLO1

XLON

556

143.00

09:52:25

00379745816TRLO1

XLON

141

143.00

10:01:31

00379762757TRLO1

XLON

536

142.60

10:01:31

00379762758TRLO1

XLON

300

142.60

10:07:59

00379763077TRLO1

XLON

160

142.60

10:07:59

00379763078TRLO1

XLON

536

142.40

10:07:59

00379763080TRLO1

XLON

124

142.60

10:08:44

00379763100TRLO1

XLON

128

142.60

10:08:44

00379763101TRLO1

XLON

200

142.60

10:08:44

00379763102TRLO1

XLON

542

142.20

10:15:45

00379763470TRLO1

XLON

27

142.20

10:15:52

00379763478TRLO1

XLON

555

141.80

10:16:00

00379763481TRLO1

XLON

528

142.00

10:22:43

00379763836TRLO1

XLON

552

142.00

10:22:45

00379763837TRLO1

XLON

559

141.80

10:25:03

00379764004TRLO1

XLON

550

141.20

10:42:04

00379766063TRLO1

XLON

197

141.40

10:48:39

00379766543TRLO1

XLON

9

141.40

10:48:39

00379766544TRLO1

XLON

40

142.40

10:59:55

00379767259TRLO1

XLON

572

142.60

11:10:22

00379767798TRLO1

XLON

538

142.40

11:10:25

00379767799TRLO1

XLON

546

142.80

11:29:36

00379768590TRLO1

XLON

608

143.60

11:46:05

00379769459TRLO1

XLON

560

143.60

11:46:07

00379769471TRLO1

XLON

521

143.60

11:46:07

00379769472TRLO1

XLON

1023

143.60

11:46:07

00379769473TRLO1

XLON

560

143.60

11:46:08

00379769474TRLO1

XLON

536

143.20

11:46:08

00379769475TRLO1

XLON

1025

143.60

11:46:08

00379769476TRLO1

XLON

433

143.20

11:46:08

00379769477TRLO1

XLON

553

143.00

11:53:28

00379769918TRLO1

XLON

550

143.20

12:02:16

00379770389TRLO1

XLON

529

142.80

12:21:03

00379771223TRLO1

XLON

536

142.40

12:36:22

00379771870TRLO1

XLON

959

142.80

12:52:25

00379772556TRLO1

XLON

516

143.20

12:58:18

00379772894TRLO1

XLON

1069

143.00

13:05:00

00379773193TRLO1

XLON

535

143.00

13:05:00

00379773194TRLO1

XLON

558

142.80

13:59:01

00379776000TRLO1

XLON

1008

143.00

13:59:01

00379776001TRLO1

XLON

137

143.00

13:59:01

00379776002TRLO1

XLON

166

143.40

14:00:06

00379776053TRLO1

XLON

137

143.40

14:00:06

00379776054TRLO1

XLON

525

143.20

14:01:17

00379776133TRLO1

XLON

134

143.40

14:04:48

00379776381TRLO1

XLON

58

143.40

14:04:48

00379776382TRLO1

XLON

53

143.40

14:04:48

00379776383TRLO1

XLON

128

143.40

14:06:22

00379776473TRLO1

XLON

53

143.40

14:06:22

00379776474TRLO1

XLON

549

143.20

14:06:23

00379776476TRLO1

XLON

209

143.20

14:06:24

00379776478TRLO1

XLON

513

143.20

14:06:24

00379776479TRLO1

XLON

113

143.40

14:08:13

00379776706TRLO1

XLON

522

143.40

14:08:13

00379776707TRLO1

XLON

79

143.40

14:08:50

00379776747TRLO1

XLON

516

143.20

14:09:54

00379776918TRLO1

XLON

1082

143.00

14:09:54

00379776922TRLO1

XLON

137

143.00

14:09:54

00379776923TRLO1

XLON

85

143.20

14:09:54

00379776924TRLO1

XLON

1081

143.20

14:09:54

00379776925TRLO1

XLON

85

143.20

14:09:58

00379776936TRLO1

XLON

137

143.20

14:09:58

00379776937TRLO1

XLON

172

143.00

14:10:12

00379776977TRLO1

XLON

353

143.00

14:10:12

00379776978TRLO1

XLON

520

142.80

14:19:06

00379777755TRLO1

XLON

558

142.60

14:22:34

00379777987TRLO1

XLON

497

142.80

14:24:00

00379778114TRLO1

XLON

133

142.80

14:24:00

00379778115TRLO1

XLON

386

142.60

14:24:00

00379778116TRLO1

XLON

128

142.60

14:24:00

00379778117TRLO1

XLON

533

143.80

14:35:44

00379779365TRLO1

XLON

521

143.60

14:35:53

00379779377TRLO1

XLON

540

143.60

14:36:01

00379779380TRLO1

XLON

518

143.80

14:39:23

00379779697TRLO1

XLON

610

143.80

14:39:23

00379779698TRLO1

XLON

515

143.80

14:39:25

00379779700TRLO1

XLON

513

145.00

14:45:17

00379780485TRLO1

XLON

530

144.80

14:46:25

00379780629TRLO1

XLON

530

144.40

14:50:27

00379781003TRLO1

XLON

518

143.80

14:55:28

00379781417TRLO1

XLON

540

143.60

14:55:28

00379781418TRLO1

XLON

544

144.00

15:18:27

00379783767TRLO1

XLON

774

144.40

15:50:15

00379786013TRLO1

XLON

512

144.00

15:57:34

00379786485TRLO1

XLON

542

143.80

15:57:34

00379786486TRLO1

XLON

545

143.80

16:00:04

00379786626TRLO1

XLON

558

143.60

16:00:07

00379786633TRLO1

XLON

1400

144.00

16:06:00

00379787041TRLO1

XLON

521

144.00

16:06:00

00379787042TRLO1

XLON

134

144.00

16:08:00

00379787246TRLO1

XLON

520

143.80

16:08:12

00379787257TRLO1

XLON

333

144.00

16:12:00

00379787552TRLO1

XLON

520

144.00

16:12:00

00379787553TRLO1

XLON

67

144.00

16:12:00

00379787554TRLO1

XLON

520

144.00

16:12:00

00379787555TRLO1

XLON

518

143.80

16:14:34

00379787841TRLO1

XLON

277

143.80

16:14:34

00379787842TRLO1

XLON

553

143.60

16:19:20

00379788200TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 419702
EQS News ID: 2284116

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten
19:36
 POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
27.02.26
 TVR-Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
27.02.26
 POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
26.02.26
 POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
25.02.26
 POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
24.02.26
 POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
20.02.26
 POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
19.02.26
 POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)