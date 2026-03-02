POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

2 March 2026

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase: 2 March 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 48,912 Highest price paid per share: 145.00p Lowest price paid per share: 140.40p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 143.1199p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 4,347,145 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 300,394,431 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 300,394,431 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 143.1199p 48,912

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 520 142.20 08:09:56 00379612583TRLO1 XLON 559 141.80 08:10:48 00379613746TRLO1 XLON 59 140.40 08:23:09 00379628364TRLO1 XLON 554 141.80 08:33:48 00379640905TRLO1 XLON 298 142.00 08:45:43 00379652656TRLO1 XLON 230 142.00 08:45:43 00379652657TRLO1 XLON 30 141.00 08:50:46 00379657324TRLO1 XLON 102 141.80 09:16:59 00379683640TRLO1 XLON 545 141.60 09:17:10 00379683814TRLO1 XLON 538 142.00 09:48:33 00379737534TRLO1 XLON 550 142.00 09:48:33 00379737538TRLO1 XLON 561 142.00 09:49:30 00379739893TRLO1 XLON 200 142.20 09:49:30 00379739894TRLO1 XLON 39 142.40 09:51:39 00379744330TRLO1 XLON 200 142.40 09:51:39 00379744331TRLO1 XLON 556 143.00 09:52:25 00379745816TRLO1 XLON 141 143.00 10:01:31 00379762757TRLO1 XLON 536 142.60 10:01:31 00379762758TRLO1 XLON 300 142.60 10:07:59 00379763077TRLO1 XLON 160 142.60 10:07:59 00379763078TRLO1 XLON 536 142.40 10:07:59 00379763080TRLO1 XLON 124 142.60 10:08:44 00379763100TRLO1 XLON 128 142.60 10:08:44 00379763101TRLO1 XLON 200 142.60 10:08:44 00379763102TRLO1 XLON 542 142.20 10:15:45 00379763470TRLO1 XLON 27 142.20 10:15:52 00379763478TRLO1 XLON 555 141.80 10:16:00 00379763481TRLO1 XLON 528 142.00 10:22:43 00379763836TRLO1 XLON 552 142.00 10:22:45 00379763837TRLO1 XLON 559 141.80 10:25:03 00379764004TRLO1 XLON 550 141.20 10:42:04 00379766063TRLO1 XLON 197 141.40 10:48:39 00379766543TRLO1 XLON 9 141.40 10:48:39 00379766544TRLO1 XLON 40 142.40 10:59:55 00379767259TRLO1 XLON 572 142.60 11:10:22 00379767798TRLO1 XLON 538 142.40 11:10:25 00379767799TRLO1 XLON 546 142.80 11:29:36 00379768590TRLO1 XLON 608 143.60 11:46:05 00379769459TRLO1 XLON 560 143.60 11:46:07 00379769471TRLO1 XLON 521 143.60 11:46:07 00379769472TRLO1 XLON 1023 143.60 11:46:07 00379769473TRLO1 XLON 560 143.60 11:46:08 00379769474TRLO1 XLON 536 143.20 11:46:08 00379769475TRLO1 XLON 1025 143.60 11:46:08 00379769476TRLO1 XLON 433 143.20 11:46:08 00379769477TRLO1 XLON 553 143.00 11:53:28 00379769918TRLO1 XLON 550 143.20 12:02:16 00379770389TRLO1 XLON 529 142.80 12:21:03 00379771223TRLO1 XLON 536 142.40 12:36:22 00379771870TRLO1 XLON 959 142.80 12:52:25 00379772556TRLO1 XLON 516 143.20 12:58:18 00379772894TRLO1 XLON 1069 143.00 13:05:00 00379773193TRLO1 XLON 535 143.00 13:05:00 00379773194TRLO1 XLON 558 142.80 13:59:01 00379776000TRLO1 XLON 1008 143.00 13:59:01 00379776001TRLO1 XLON 137 143.00 13:59:01 00379776002TRLO1 XLON 166 143.40 14:00:06 00379776053TRLO1 XLON 137 143.40 14:00:06 00379776054TRLO1 XLON 525 143.20 14:01:17 00379776133TRLO1 XLON 134 143.40 14:04:48 00379776381TRLO1 XLON 58 143.40 14:04:48 00379776382TRLO1 XLON 53 143.40 14:04:48 00379776383TRLO1 XLON 128 143.40 14:06:22 00379776473TRLO1 XLON 53 143.40 14:06:22 00379776474TRLO1 XLON 549 143.20 14:06:23 00379776476TRLO1 XLON 209 143.20 14:06:24 00379776478TRLO1 XLON 513 143.20 14:06:24 00379776479TRLO1 XLON 113 143.40 14:08:13 00379776706TRLO1 XLON 522 143.40 14:08:13 00379776707TRLO1 XLON 79 143.40 14:08:50 00379776747TRLO1 XLON 516 143.20 14:09:54 00379776918TRLO1 XLON 1082 143.00 14:09:54 00379776922TRLO1 XLON 137 143.00 14:09:54 00379776923TRLO1 XLON 85 143.20 14:09:54 00379776924TRLO1 XLON 1081 143.20 14:09:54 00379776925TRLO1 XLON 85 143.20 14:09:58 00379776936TRLO1 XLON 137 143.20 14:09:58 00379776937TRLO1 XLON 172 143.00 14:10:12 00379776977TRLO1 XLON 353 143.00 14:10:12 00379776978TRLO1 XLON 520 142.80 14:19:06 00379777755TRLO1 XLON 558 142.60 14:22:34 00379777987TRLO1 XLON 497 142.80 14:24:00 00379778114TRLO1 XLON 133 142.80 14:24:00 00379778115TRLO1 XLON 386 142.60 14:24:00 00379778116TRLO1 XLON 128 142.60 14:24:00 00379778117TRLO1 XLON 533 143.80 14:35:44 00379779365TRLO1 XLON 521 143.60 14:35:53 00379779377TRLO1 XLON 540 143.60 14:36:01 00379779380TRLO1 XLON 518 143.80 14:39:23 00379779697TRLO1 XLON 610 143.80 14:39:23 00379779698TRLO1 XLON 515 143.80 14:39:25 00379779700TRLO1 XLON 513 145.00 14:45:17 00379780485TRLO1 XLON 530 144.80 14:46:25 00379780629TRLO1 XLON 530 144.40 14:50:27 00379781003TRLO1 XLON 518 143.80 14:55:28 00379781417TRLO1 XLON 540 143.60 14:55:28 00379781418TRLO1 XLON 544 144.00 15:18:27 00379783767TRLO1 XLON 774 144.40 15:50:15 00379786013TRLO1 XLON 512 144.00 15:57:34 00379786485TRLO1 XLON 542 143.80 15:57:34 00379786486TRLO1 XLON 545 143.80 16:00:04 00379786626TRLO1 XLON 558 143.60 16:00:07 00379786633TRLO1 XLON 1400 144.00 16:06:00 00379787041TRLO1 XLON 521 144.00 16:06:00 00379787042TRLO1 XLON 134 144.00 16:08:00 00379787246TRLO1 XLON 520 143.80 16:08:12 00379787257TRLO1 XLON 333 144.00 16:12:00 00379787552TRLO1 XLON 520 144.00 16:12:00 00379787553TRLO1 XLON 67 144.00 16:12:00 00379787554TRLO1 XLON 520 144.00 16:12:00 00379787555TRLO1 XLON 518 143.80 16:14:34 00379787841TRLO1 XLON 277 143.80 16:14:34 00379787842TRLO1 XLON 553 143.60 16:19:20 00379788200TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com



Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Stephen Malthouse