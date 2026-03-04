Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62

04.03.2026 18:09:45

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
POS-Transaction in Own Shares

04-March-2026 / 17:09 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

4 March 2026

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

4 March 2026

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

63,008

Highest price paid per share:

146.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

140.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

143.9863p

 

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 4,473,277 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 300,268,299 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 300,268,299 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

143.9863p

63,008

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

523

140.00

08:05:49

00379973753TRLO1

XLON

522

140.80

08:25:28

00379982535TRLO1

XLON

539

140.80

08:25:29

00379982541TRLO1

XLON

527

140.60

08:40:43

00379990511TRLO1

XLON

356

140.20

08:52:52

00380000119TRLO1

XLON

157

140.40

08:56:27

00380003207TRLO1

XLON

368

140.20

09:00:57

00380007388TRLO1

XLON

157

140.20

09:00:57

00380007389TRLO1

XLON

17

140.20

09:00:58

00380007415TRLO1

XLON

132

140.20

09:00:58

00380007416TRLO1

XLON

133

140.00

09:01:22

00380007735TRLO1

XLON

542

141.00

09:05:33

00380013392TRLO1

XLON

526

141.20

09:14:40

00380022081TRLO1

XLON

103

141.00

09:20:03

00380026327TRLO1

XLON

3147

142.00

09:28:52

00380036819TRLO1

XLON

524

142.00

09:29:00

00380037003TRLO1

XLON

548

142.00

09:29:33

00380037510TRLO1

XLON

145

142.00

09:31:25

00380039080TRLO1

XLON

129

142.00

09:48:20

00380050675TRLO1

XLON

1938

142.20

09:48:20

00380050676TRLO1

XLON

383

142.00

09:48:20

00380050677TRLO1

XLON

129

142.00

09:48:20

00380050678TRLO1

XLON

548

142.00

09:49:21

00380051292TRLO1

XLON

513

141.60

09:54:45

00380054002TRLO1

XLON

529

141.40

10:11:25

00380057335TRLO1

XLON

561

142.40

10:21:05

00380059454TRLO1

XLON

555

142.20

10:25:34

00380059937TRLO1

XLON

280

144.00

11:03:05

00380062121TRLO1

XLON

552

144.00

11:16:11

00380063133TRLO1

XLON

541

143.80

11:18:16

00380063441TRLO1

XLON

542

143.80

11:37:04

00380064663TRLO1

XLON

2321

143.80

11:37:04

00380064664TRLO1

XLON

28

143.80

11:41:01

00380064869TRLO1

XLON

521

144.20

12:03:06

00380065782TRLO1

XLON

776

144.20

12:03:06

00380065783TRLO1

XLON

274

144.60

12:15:11

00380066258TRLO1

XLON

967

144.60

12:15:11

00380066259TRLO1

XLON

518

144.60

12:15:11

00380066260TRLO1

XLON

162

144.60

12:19:36

00380066555TRLO1

XLON

52

144.60

12:19:36

00380066556TRLO1

XLON

314

144.60

12:19:36

00380066557TRLO1

XLON

20

144.20

12:29:58

00380067203TRLO1

XLON

528

143.80

12:30:02

00380067219TRLO1

XLON

302

144.00

12:37:06

00380067575TRLO1

XLON

233

144.00

12:37:06

00380067576TRLO1

XLON

33

144.00

12:45:00

00380067900TRLO1

XLON

508

144.00

12:45:00

00380067901TRLO1

XLON

1083

145.00

13:00:32

00380068443TRLO1

XLON

544

145.00

13:00:50

00380068482TRLO1

XLON

539

145.20

13:04:02

00380068671TRLO1

XLON

515

145.60

13:07:02

00380068881TRLO1

XLON

786

145.60

13:07:02

00380068882TRLO1

XLON

522

146.00

13:13:13

00380069521TRLO1

XLON

520

146.00

13:19:55

00380069886TRLO1

XLON

520

146.00

13:28:32

00380070199TRLO1

XLON

520

145.40

13:41:09

00380070798TRLO1

XLON

960

145.60

14:20:23

00380072941TRLO1

XLON

252

145.60

14:20:23

00380072942TRLO1

XLON

71

145.60

14:20:23

00380072943TRLO1

XLON

554

145.20

14:20:24

00380072946TRLO1

XLON

526

144.80

14:20:38

00380072968TRLO1

XLON

993

145.40

14:20:38

00380072969TRLO1

XLON

305

145.40

14:20:38

00380072970TRLO1

XLON

280

145.40

14:20:38

00380072971TRLO1

XLON

522

144.60

14:20:43

00380072973TRLO1

XLON

559

144.60

14:21:28

00380073007TRLO1

XLON

525

144.40

14:22:05

00380073036TRLO1

XLON

542

144.40

14:35:18

00380074351TRLO1

XLON

550

144.20

14:35:21

00380074383TRLO1

XLON

523

144.20

14:35:33

00380074412TRLO1

XLON

5

144.20

14:35:33

00380074413TRLO1

XLON

834

144.00

14:39:27

00380075039TRLO1

XLON

834

144.00

14:39:27

00380075040TRLO1

XLON

235

144.00

14:39:27

00380075041TRLO1

XLON

532

143.60

14:41:29

00380075246TRLO1

XLON

536

144.00

14:52:39

00380075870TRLO1

XLON

1

144.20

14:59:01

00380076310TRLO1

XLON

4

144.20

15:01:00

00380076598TRLO1

XLON

513

144.20

15:01:19

00380076654TRLO1

XLON

538

144.20

15:03:06

00380076775TRLO1

XLON

702

144.20

15:03:06

00380076776TRLO1

XLON

529

144.00

15:03:06

00380076777TRLO1

XLON

529

143.80

15:03:15

00380076782TRLO1

XLON

528

143.80

15:03:15

00380076783TRLO1

XLON

528

143.60

15:03:18

00380076784TRLO1

XLON

529

143.60

15:03:18

00380076785TRLO1

XLON

137

144.40

15:16:35

00380077791TRLO1

XLON

1107

144.00

15:17:01

00380077809TRLO1

XLON

525

144.00

15:17:03

00380077815TRLO1

XLON

444

144.00

15:17:31

00380077834TRLO1

XLON

118

144.00

15:17:31

00380077835TRLO1

XLON

536

144.00

15:34:17

00380079390TRLO1

XLON

1154

144.00

15:34:17

00380079391TRLO1

XLON

42

144.00

15:34:21

00380079394TRLO1

XLON

541

143.80

15:39:14

00380079808TRLO1

XLON

118

143.80

15:40:51

00380080070TRLO1

XLON

287

143.80

15:40:51

00380080071TRLO1

XLON

556

144.20

16:05:34

00380082190TRLO1

XLON

556

144.20

16:05:34

00380082191TRLO1

XLON

440

145.00

16:11:04

00380082655TRLO1

XLON

2723

145.60

16:13:32

00380082869TRLO1

XLON

2723

145.80

16:13:32

00380082870TRLO1

XLON

2729

145.20

16:13:33

00380082871TRLO1

XLON

1680

145.40

16:14:33

00380082926TRLO1

XLON

1601

145.00

16:14:34

00380082929TRLO1

XLON

992

145.40

16:14:34

00380082930TRLO1

XLON

188

145.80

16:17:03

00380083174TRLO1

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 420010
EQS News ID: 2285870

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten
04.03.26
 POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
03.03.26
 POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
02.03.26
 POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
27.02.26
 TVR-Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
27.02.26
 POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
26.02.26
 POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
25.02.26
 POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
24.02.26
 POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs

