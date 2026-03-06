Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

Funding Circle Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62

06.03.2026 18:09:35

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
POS-Transaction in Own Shares

06-March-2026 / 17:09 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

6 March 2026

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

6 March 2026

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

54,538

Highest price paid per share:

146.20p

Lowest price paid per share:

139.80p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

143.6355p

 

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 4,592,815 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 300,148,761 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 300,148,761 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

143.6355p

 54,538

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

563

139.80

08:19:00

00380589467TRLO1

XLON

551

139.80

08:24:48

00380597142TRLO1

XLON

520

140.00

08:34:23

00380610635TRLO1

XLON

376

140.80

08:55:00

00380635153TRLO1

XLON

160

140.80

08:55:00

00380635154TRLO1

XLON

564

140.80

08:58:08

00380639162TRLO1

XLON

927

140.80

08:58:08

00380639163TRLO1

XLON

536

140.40

09:05:43

00380651807TRLO1

XLON

75

140.60

09:10:11

00380659032TRLO1

XLON

54

140.60

09:10:11

00380659033TRLO1

XLON

54

140.60

09:10:11

00380659034TRLO1

XLON

57

140.60

09:10:14

00380659144TRLO1

XLON

16

140.60

09:10:14

00380659145TRLO1

XLON

38

140.60

09:10:14

00380659146TRLO1

XLON

292

140.60

09:25:42

00380685314TRLO1

XLON

267

140.60

09:28:50

00380690353TRLO1

XLON

292

140.60

09:28:50

00380690354TRLO1

XLON

539

140.60

09:38:05

00380699882TRLO1

XLON

528

140.80

09:38:08

00380699965TRLO1

XLON

33

141.20

09:39:41

00380701568TRLO1

XLON

270

141.20

09:39:41

00380701569TRLO1

XLON

472

142.20

10:15:32

00380720449TRLO1

XLON

553

144.00

10:16:20

00380720463TRLO1

XLON

560

144.20

10:38:32

00380721753TRLO1

XLON

144

144.20

11:34:26

00380723868TRLO1

XLON

521

144.60

11:41:07

00380724102TRLO1

XLON

351

144.60

11:42:08

00380724163TRLO1

XLON

351

144.60

11:42:59

00380724251TRLO1

XLON

211

144.60

11:42:59

00380724252TRLO1

XLON

546

144.60

12:22:08

00380725698TRLO1

XLON

545

144.60

12:22:08

00380725699TRLO1

XLON

18

145.00

12:22:14

00380725702TRLO1

XLON

12

145.40

12:23:07

00380725729TRLO1

XLON

2105

145.00

12:23:09

00380725730TRLO1

XLON

338

146.00

12:33:01

00380726041TRLO1

XLON

520

146.00

12:36:31

00380726131TRLO1

XLON

524

146.20

12:48:25

00380726504TRLO1

XLON

365

145.20

12:48:25

00380726505TRLO1

XLON

192

145.20

12:48:25

00380726506TRLO1

XLON

365

145.00

12:48:25

00380726507TRLO1

XLON

192

145.00

12:48:25

00380726508TRLO1

XLON

1115

144.60

12:49:33

00380726559TRLO1

XLON

557

144.60

12:49:33

00380726560TRLO1

XLON

557

144.60

12:49:33

00380726561TRLO1

XLON

1041

144.20

12:49:33

00380726562TRLO1

XLON

662

144.40

12:49:33

00380726563TRLO1

XLON

735

144.20

12:49:33

00380726564TRLO1

XLON

306

144.20

12:49:33

00380726565TRLO1

XLON

995

144.00

12:49:33

00380726566TRLO1

XLON

46

144.00

12:49:34

00380726567TRLO1

XLON

153

144.00

12:49:34

00380726568TRLO1

XLON

464

144.40

12:49:34

00380726569TRLO1

XLON

662

144.40

12:49:34

00380726570TRLO1

XLON

662

144.40

12:49:34

00380726571TRLO1

XLON

662

144.40

12:49:34

00380726572TRLO1

XLON

662

144.40

12:49:34

00380726573TRLO1

XLON

662

144.40

12:49:34

00380726574TRLO1

XLON

662

144.40

12:49:34

00380726575TRLO1

XLON

662

144.40

12:49:34

00380726576TRLO1

XLON

662

144.40

12:49:34

00380726577TRLO1

XLON

372

144.00

12:50:12

00380726596TRLO1

XLON

1074

144.00

12:51:35

00380726610TRLO1

XLON

645

144.00

12:51:35

00380726611TRLO1

XLON

418

144.00

12:51:35

00380726612TRLO1

XLON

497

144.40

12:54:27

00380726694TRLO1

XLON

532

144.00

12:54:29

00380726696TRLO1

XLON

522

144.00

12:54:48

00380726705TRLO1

XLON

1099

145.00

13:30:28

00380728211TRLO1

XLON

549

145.00

13:30:28

00380728212TRLO1

XLON

549

145.00

13:30:28

00380728213TRLO1

XLON

549

145.00

13:30:28

00380728214TRLO1

XLON

1680

144.00

13:59:13

00380729320TRLO1

XLON

560

144.00

13:59:13

00380729321TRLO1

XLON

560

144.00

13:59:13

00380729322TRLO1

XLON

560

144.00

13:59:13

00380729323TRLO1

XLON

555

143.40

13:59:13

00380729324TRLO1

XLON

551

143.20

14:33:20

00380730848TRLO1

XLON

1065

143.00

14:37:43

00380731366TRLO1

XLON

1

143.00

14:37:43

00380731367TRLO1

XLON

532

143.00

14:37:43

00380731368TRLO1

XLON

533

143.00

14:37:43

00380731369TRLO1

XLON

465

142.40

14:40:19

00380731658TRLO1

XLON

544

143.00

14:51:32

00380732562TRLO1

XLON

542

143.00

14:51:50

00380732597TRLO1

XLON

545

143.00

14:52:08

00380732601TRLO1

XLON

2121

142.20

14:52:36

00380732635TRLO1

XLON

543

141.40

15:09:46

00380733671TRLO1

XLON

132

141.20

15:09:46

00380733672TRLO1

XLON

132

141.00

15:15:09

00380734047TRLO1

XLON

425

141.00

15:15:09

00380734048TRLO1

XLON

325

143.60

15:55:06

00380736294TRLO1

XLON

1048

143.60

15:55:06

00380736295TRLO1

XLON

517

145.00

16:05:40

00380737225TRLO1

XLON

367

145.00

16:05:40

00380737226TRLO1

XLON

86

145.80

16:07:42

00380737364TRLO1

XLON

172

145.80

16:07:42

00380737365TRLO1

XLON

556

145.00

16:07:42

00380737366TRLO1

XLON

128

145.40

16:07:42

00380737367TRLO1

XLON

428

145.40

16:07:42

00380737368TRLO1

XLON

559

144.00

16:08:52

00380737426TRLO1

XLON

524

143.80

16:08:52

00380737428TRLO1

XLON

392

144.80

16:14:38

00380737845TRLO1

XLON

143

144.80

16:14:38

00380737846TRLO1

XLON

518

143.60

16:14:53

00380737861TRLO1

XLON

526

143.40

16:15:20

00380737924TRLO1

XLON

507

143.20

16:15:30

00380737929TRLO1

XLON

293

144.20

16:15:47

00380737943TRLO1

XLON

328

144.20

16:15:47

00380737944TRLO1

XLON

245

144.20

16:15:47

00380737945TRLO1

XLON

500

144.20

16:15:47

00380737946TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 420295
EQS News ID: 2287404

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

