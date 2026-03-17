Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

Funding Circle Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62

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17.03.2026 18:07:35

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
POS-Transaction in Own Shares

17-March-2026 / 17:07 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

17 March 2026

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

17 March 2026

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

62,041

Highest price paid per share:

134.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

130.80p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

132.5911p

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 5,035,724 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 299,705,852 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 299,705,852 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

132.5911p

 62,041

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

557

132.00

08:00:38

00382728865TRLO1

XLON

567

131.60

08:08:36

00382735765TRLO1

XLON

25

132.60

08:15:15

00382741269TRLO1

XLON

587

133.00

08:15:34

00382741558TRLO1

XLON

732

134.00

08:20:51

00382745527TRLO1

XLON

429

134.00

08:20:51

00382745528TRLO1

XLON

829

133.00

08:33:24

00382753366TRLO1

XLON

971

133.00

08:33:24

00382753367TRLO1

XLON

1156

131.80

09:03:24

00382777588TRLO1

XLON

564

132.40

09:14:27

00382785518TRLO1

XLON

567

132.20

09:14:49

00382785739TRLO1

XLON

1291

132.20

09:18:10

00382787771TRLO1

XLON

56

132.20

09:18:10

00382787772TRLO1

XLON

563

132.40

09:27:49

00382796949TRLO1

XLON

595

132.20

09:28:27

00382797499TRLO1

XLON

1122

132.40

09:33:20

00382802818TRLO1

XLON

586

133.00

09:47:47

00382819660TRLO1

XLON

567

132.60

09:48:11

00382820177TRLO1

XLON

590

132.40

09:48:15

00382820258TRLO1

XLON

562

132.20

09:48:23

00382820417TRLO1

XLON

606

132.00

09:48:23

00382820418TRLO1

XLON

442

132.00

10:03:56

00382834379TRLO1

XLON

694

132.00

10:03:56

00382834380TRLO1

XLON

1129

131.80

10:07:54

00382834484TRLO1

XLON

596

130.80

10:47:14

00382836200TRLO1

XLON

565

131.20

11:06:04

00382836821TRLO1

XLON

1146

131.40

11:23:57

00382837450TRLO1

XLON

579

131.60

11:52:46

00382838309TRLO1

XLON

596

131.40

11:56:41

00382838423TRLO1

XLON

1164

131.20

11:56:42

00382838424TRLO1

XLON

1

131.40

12:20:32

00382839170TRLO1

XLON

595

131.40

12:45:21

00382839967TRLO1

XLON

568

131.20

12:45:21

00382839968TRLO1

XLON

569

131.40

12:47:49

00382840046TRLO1

XLON

596

131.40

12:47:49

00382840047TRLO1

XLON

568

131.40

12:57:40

00382840337TRLO1

XLON

2309

132.00

13:14:47

00382841147TRLO1

XLON

1782

132.40

13:22:24

00382841515TRLO1

XLON

569

133.20

13:41:01

00382842897TRLO1

XLON

611

133.20

13:52:16

00382843520TRLO1

XLON

569

133.00

13:57:21

00382843815TRLO1

XLON

569

133.00

13:57:21

00382843816TRLO1

XLON

568

133.00

13:57:21

00382843817TRLO1

XLON

101

133.20

13:57:21

00382843818TRLO1

XLON

202

133.20

13:57:21

00382843819TRLO1

XLON

1403

133.20

13:57:21

00382843820TRLO1

XLON

597

133.00

14:12:19

00382844610TRLO1

XLON

598

133.00

14:17:16

00382844852TRLO1

XLON

570

132.80

14:17:16

00382844853TRLO1

XLON

570

132.80

14:17:56

00382844872TRLO1

XLON

571

132.60

14:18:02

00382844881TRLO1

XLON

521

132.80

14:30:01

00382845301TRLO1

XLON

48

132.80

14:30:01

00382845302TRLO1

XLON

164

132.80

14:32:39

00382845458TRLO1

XLON

88

132.80

14:32:39

00382845459TRLO1

XLON

32

132.80

14:32:39

00382845460TRLO1

XLON

702

132.80

14:37:30

00382845644TRLO1

XLON

493

132.80

14:37:30

00382845645TRLO1

XLON

597

132.60

14:38:52

00382845729TRLO1

XLON

575

132.60

14:38:52

00382845730TRLO1

XLON

561

133.00

14:47:39

00382846254TRLO1

XLON

608

133.00

14:47:46

00382846256TRLO1

XLON

608

133.00

14:47:46

00382846257TRLO1

XLON

330

132.80

14:48:05

00382846267TRLO1

XLON

1705

133.20

14:52:26

00382846454TRLO1

XLON

1117

133.60

15:00:50

00382846832TRLO1

XLON

1142

133.60

15:02:37

00382846939TRLO1

XLON

610

133.40

15:04:30

00382846992TRLO1

XLON

601

133.20

15:05:46

00382847044TRLO1

XLON

1152

133.40

15:07:57

00382847142TRLO1

XLON

558

133.40

15:12:04

00382847346TRLO1

XLON

565

133.20

15:12:09

00382847363TRLO1

XLON

573

133.00

15:13:24

00382847438TRLO1

XLON

574

132.80

15:18:57

00382847748TRLO1

XLON

571

132.80

15:21:35

00382847842TRLO1

XLON

574

132.60

15:21:52

00382847859TRLO1

XLON

567

132.80

15:32:08

00382848344TRLO1

XLON

29

132.80

15:36:03

00382848546TRLO1

XLON

1174

132.80

15:36:03

00382848547TRLO1

XLON

1139

133.00

15:44:21

00382848877TRLO1

XLON

1113

133.20

15:47:17

00382849052TRLO1

XLON

30

133.20

15:47:17

00382849053TRLO1

XLON

1057

133.20

15:52:32

00382849527TRLO1

XLON

56

133.20

15:52:32

00382849528TRLO1

XLON

37

133.20

15:52:32

00382849529TRLO1

XLON

578

133.00

15:55:11

00382849689TRLO1

XLON

578

133.00

15:55:11

00382849690TRLO1

XLON

1117

133.00

15:56:33

00382849789TRLO1

XLON

595

133.00

16:00:39

00382849972TRLO1

XLON

570

132.80

16:01:58

00382850073TRLO1

XLON

563

132.60

16:02:35

00382850105TRLO1

XLON

570

132.60

16:06:48

00382850407TRLO1

XLON

573

132.40

16:07:10

00382850475TRLO1

XLON

590

132.40

16:14:09

00382850880TRLO1

XLON

536

132.60

16:14:39

00382850898TRLO1

XLON

1

132.60

16:14:39

00382850899TRLO1

XLON

580

132.40

16:14:41

00382850901TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 421349
EQS News ID: 2293080

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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