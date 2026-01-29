:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
29.01.2026 08:30:00
Prediction: 2026 Will Be the Year of Upstart
It's been a disappointing past four years for Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) shareholders. The stock's gone nowhere since falling back from its late 2021 peak following its 2020 public offering. Although 2023 was a pretty poor year for its business (following incredible growth during the COVID-19 pandemic's height), the company's put itself back on a growth track in the meantime. The stock just hasn't budged.However, there's a good chance that 2026 could be the year Upstart shares finally start making permanent forward progress.Upstart is a different kind of lending platform. While Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion remain the industry's three primary players, all three of them continue to create and share credit scores using the same simplistic formulaic approach they've used for decades. It still works. But Upstart's way of determining an individual's creditworthiness is arguably better.
