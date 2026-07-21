Apple Aktie

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WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

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21.07.2026 10:30:00

Prediction: Broadcom Stock Will Be Worth More Than Apple and Microsoft 10 Years From Now

Here is a prediction that will sound outlandish today: A decade from now, Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) will be worth more than both Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).At the moment, that looks like a stretch. Broadcom carries a market value of around $1.76 trillion, while Apple sits near $4.9 trillion and Microsoft close to $2.9 trillion. To pass them, Broadcom would have to nearly triple in value while the two giants tread water. I think it could happen, and the reason is that the value in technology is shifting.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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