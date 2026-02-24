Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
24.02.2026 08:56:00
Prediction: Here's How Much Further Palantir Stock Could Fall
Shares of artificial intelligence data platform specialist Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) have fallen hard in the early 2026 software sell-off. As of this writing, the stock is down about 27% year to date.That kind of pullback can create opportunities. But not every stock's sell-off is an overreaction. Some may make sense, as a decline can also represent the market backing away from an assumption that got too aggressive. In other words, some stocks may simply be rerating lower to more appropriate valuations after getting ahead of themselves.Palantir's recent pullback, in my opinion, is one that makes perfect sense. The growth stock was due for a breather after a few years of huge gains.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
