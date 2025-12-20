SoundHound AI Aktie
Prediction: SoundHound AI Stock Could Hit $20 by 2030
SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) went public after merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in April 2022, which means that it started trading on the stock market just before the artificial intelligence (AI) boom began with the arrival of ChatGPT later that year.Importantly, SoundHound AI has capitalized on the growing demand for AI applications over the past three years. The company's voice AI solutions are gaining popularity among customers, which explains why its revenue is growing at an incredible pace. However, SoundHound stock has seen a lot of volatility since it went public.The stock price is up just 48% since going public, following a roller-coaster ride on the market. SoundHound reported a stellar 2024 before pulling back substantially this year, driven by valuation concerns and Nvidia's decision to sell its stake in the company earlier this year. However, a closer look at SoundHound AI tells us that the company is likely to get much bigger over the next five years and deliver healthy gains to investors. Let's look at the reasons why.
