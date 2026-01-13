Leonteq AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Press release: Leonteq receives BaFin license extension



13.01.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST





PRESS RELEASE | LEONTEQ RECEIVES BAFIN LICENSE EXTENSION

Zurich, 13 January 2026

Leonteq today announced that Leonteq Securities (Europe) GmbH has received BaFin approval for a license extension in Germany that will enable it to support Leonteq Securities AG in its trading activities. This marks an important step in the expansion of its retail flow business in the German market.

Leonteq’s retail flow initiative focuses on establishing and expanding an automated platform that specializes in issuing a broad range of securitised products for retail investors and making them easily tradable for private investors, just like equities and ETFs.

As part of these efforts, Leonteq had already taken on the exclusive market maker role for equities and ETFs on BX Swiss in April 2024. In addition, Leonteq successfully launched the issuance and trading of a large number of leverage products listed on the Swiss stock exchanges SIX and BX Swiss around a year later.

Leonteq now offers more than 10,000 listed leverage products in Switzerland, positioning the company among the leading issuers. Within eight months after entering the market, it achieved a 7% market share in the offered product category at SIX. This strong market position is underpinned by a consistently high execution quality. According to the Payoff Market Making Index (PMMI), Leonteq ranked number one for leverage products over the past six months, based on quote availability, spread tightness, and quoted volumes.

Michael Seifried, Head Retail Flow Business of Leonteq, stated: "This additional BaFin license marks an important next step for the launch of our retail flow business in Germany. It will enable us to leverage our local expertise tailored to the German market as well. We are now in the final phase of preparation. Thanks to our state-of-the-art technology platform, we are looking forward to a well-executed launch that will be just as successful as it was in Switzerland."

Christian Spieler, CEO of Leonteq, said: “The retail flow initiative represents Leonteq's largest single investment in recent years. With the license extension we have reached an important milestone in advancing our strategic growth plans in Germany – by far the largest market in Europe. It reinforces our ambition to become a leading issuer of listed securitised products beyond Switzerland. German investors will benefit from the expertise of our local, experienced team and seamless access to our sophisticated platform.”





CONTACT



Media Relations

+41 58 800 1844

media@leonteq.com

Investor Relations

+41 58 800 1855

investorrelations@leonteq.com

LEONTEQ

Leonteq is a Swiss fintech company with a leading marketplace for structured investment solutions. Based on proprietary modern technology, the company offers derivative investment products and services and predominantly covers the capital protection, yield enhancement and participation product classes. Leonteq acts as both a direct issuer of its own products and as a partner to other financial institutions. Leonteq further enables life insurance companies and banks to produce capital-efficient, unit-linked pension products with guarantees. The company has offices and subsidiaries in 13 countries across Europe, Middle East and Asia. Leonteq Securities AG is the main operating subsidiary of Leonteq AG. The company is a securities firm regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Authority FINMA and was assigned a BBB-/stable credit-rating by Fitch Ratings. Leonteq AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: LEON) and was assigned with an AA ESG-rating by MSCI. www.leonteq.com

DISCLAIMER

This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the “Company”) serves for information purposes only and does not constitute research. This press release and all materials, documents and information used therein or distributed in the context of this press release do not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies of this press release may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by law.

This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like “believe“, “assume“, “expect“, "target" “forecast“, “project“, “may“, “could“, “might“, “will“ or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks and uncertainties inherent in our business. Against the background of these uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.