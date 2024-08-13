Press Release: SIKA SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDS ITS MORTAR PRODUCTION IN INDONESIA

SIKA SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDS ITS MORTAR PRODUCTION IN INDONESIA

Sika has more than doubled the production capacity at the Bekasi plant, its biggest manufacturing facility in Indonesia. Located near the capital city Jakarta, this site specializes in the production of mortars such as tiles adhesives, grouts, as well as wall and facade systems. With this expansion and its amplified distribution network, Sika is able to meet the rising demand from infrastructure, residential, and commercial projects in the fourth most populous country in the world.

Indonesia ranks among the top five tile markets worldwide. To meet the strong demand, Sika has now increased the production capacity at its Bekasi plant, which first opened in 2019. The expanded facility has state-of-the-art production lines and increased storage capacity, and also serves as a distribution hub in the country. Currently, Sika has more than 600 employees and four mortar plants in Indonesia, with Bekasi being the largest.

Philippe Jost, Regional Manager Asia/Pacific: "The significant expansion of our supply chain in Indonesia enables us to better meet the strong demand in one of the most dynamic markets in Southeast Asia. It also positions Sika for further growth in this important market, driven by rapid urbanization and strong population growth."

Being the fourth most populous country, with nearly 60% of the inhabitants living in urban areas, Sika has tripled its network of distributors in Indonesia. As of 2024, the company sells its products through 30,000 points-of-sale across the country (2022: over 10,000 points-of-sale). This successful business model is also being rolled out in other major markets, such as China and India.

INVESTMENTS IN THE INDONESIAN CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY

In 2024, the construction market in Indonesia is estimated at over CHF 240 billion, and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6% until 2028. In September 2023, the government approved investments in infrastructure projects equivalent to CHF 25 billion. Moreover, the country is investing in green transition, planning to increase the share of renewables in the energy mix from 12% in 2022 to 40% by 2030.

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and automotive industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 103 countries around the world and, in over 400 factories, produces innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and vehicle industries toward greater environmental compatibility. With more than 34,000 employees, the company generated sales of CHF 11.2 billion in 2023.

