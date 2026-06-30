Progress Software Corp Profit Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - Progress Software Corp (PRGS) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $21.07 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $17.02 million, or $0.39 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Progress Software Corp reported adjusted earnings of $68.36 million or $1.62 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.8% to $253.46 million from $237.35 million last year.

Progress Software Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $21.07 Mln. vs. $17.02 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.50 vs. $0.39 last year. -Revenue: $253.46 Mln vs. $237.35 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.53 To $ 1.59 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 244 M To $ 250 M Full year EPS guidance: $ 6.09 To $ 6.21 Full year revenue guidance: $ 0.990 B To $ 1.002 B