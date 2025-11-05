Qualcomm Posts Q4 Loss Despite Revenue Growth

(RTTNews) - Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM) on Wednesday reported the results of the fourth quarter and full year of 2025.

The company reported a net loss of $3.12 billion for the fourth quarter ended compared with a net income of $2.92 billion in the same period last year, primarily due to a one-time tax expense.

Sales of equipment and services increased to $9.67 billion driving a ten percent year-over-year increase in revenue to $11.27 billion.

Revenue for the entire year was $44.28 billion, up 14 percent from $38.96 billion in 2024. Net income for the year dropped considerably to $5.54 billion from $10.14 billion the year before.

From $2.62 per share a year earlier, earnings per share dropped to a loss of $2.89 for the quarter. EPS decreased to $5.01 for the entire year from $8.97 in fiscal 2024.

QCOM closed Wednesday's trading at $179.72 up $6.88 or 3.98 percent on the Nasdaq.