Rigetti Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A3DE3J / ISIN: US76655K1034
|
14.01.2026 09:51:00
Quantum Computing Stocks IonQ, Rigetti Computing, D-Wave Quantum, and Quantum Computing Inc. Have Served Up an $840 Million Warning for Wall Street
Although artificial intelligence (AI) has been Wall Street's No. 1 catalyst over the last three years, AI stocks took a back seat to an even hotter group of stocks in 2025.On a trailing 12-month basis at select points last year, shares of pure-play quantum computing stocks IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI), D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS), and Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) had risen by up to 5,400%! Investors who had the conviction to pile into early stage quantum computing stocks in mid-to-late 2024 generated potentially life-altering gains.Utilizing specialized quantum computers to solve complex problems that classical computers aren't capable of is a global addressable opportunity that could reach $1 trillion by 2035, according to online publication The Quantum Insider. But while this technology demonstrates plenty of promise, the people who know IonQ, Rigetti Computing, D-Wave Quantum, and Quantum Computing Inc. best have given Wall Street and investors reason to be skeptical.
