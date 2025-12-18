R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE)

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Notification of Major Holdings



18-Dec-2025 / 11:30 GMT/BST



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB0002349065 Issuer Name R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name M&G Plc City of registered office (if applicable) London Country of registered office (if applicable) United Kingdom 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 16-Dec-2025 6. Date on which Issuer notified 17-Dec-2025 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation . % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 10.962348 0.000000 10.962348 4804910 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 11.868300 0.000000 11.868300 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8A. Voting rights attached to shares Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB0002349065 4804910 10.962348 Sub Total 8.A 4804910 10.962348% 8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold M&G Plc M&G Plc (Parent Company) 10.962348 10.962348% M&G Plc M&G Group Regulated Entity Holding Company Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Plc) 10.962348 10.962348% M&G Plc M&G Group Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Group Regulated Entity Holding Company Limited) 10.962348 10.962348% M&G Plc M&G FA Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Group Limited) 10.962348 10.962348% M&G Plc M&G Investment Management Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G FA Limited) 10.962348 10.962348% 10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional Information 12. Date of Completion 17-Dec-2025 13. Place Of Completion London, United Kingdom

