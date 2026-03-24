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24.03.2026 15:01:36
Rachel Reeves rules out universal support on energy bills
Chancellor says package offered by Liz Truss’s government was unaffordable and any future help will be targetedRachel Reeves has ruled out universal support to deal with any future rise in energy bills, saying any government help would be targeted, and criticised the support offered by Liz Truss’s government as unaffordable and irresponsible.The chancellor also said she would review the planned fuel duty rise in September, but she did not commit to delaying or postponing it. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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