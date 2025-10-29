Radware Aktie

Radware für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 928179 / ISIN: IL0010834765

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
29.10.2025 13:09:22

Radware Q3 Earnings Climb

(RTTNews) - Radware Ltd. (RDWR), an application security and delivery solutions provider, Wednesday reported increased profit for the third quarter from last year.

For the reported period, net income came in at $5.56 million compared to $3.14 million of last year.

For the three-month period, net income attributed to shareholders was $0.13 per share, higher than $0.07 per share a year ago.

In the third quarter, EBITDA was $5.91 million, an improvement from last year's $2.94 million.

Radware's adjusted net income for the third quarter was $12.6 million, or $0.28 per share compared to $10.2 million, or $0.23 per share last year.

The company's adjusted EBITDA accounted to $11.45 million from $9.16 the earlier year.

The company's revenues grew to $75.31 million from $69.49 million the prior-year quarter.

On Tuesday, the stock closed 1.80 percent or 0.47 cents higher at $26.62 on the NYSE.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Radware Ltd.mehr Nachrichten