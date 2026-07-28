REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME – UPDATE 28 JULY 2026

Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 634 767 ordinary shares in the period 20 July 2026 to 24 July 2026. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 441.28 per share (highest price: ZAR 456.46; lowest price: ZAR 430.85) for a total consideration of some ZAR 280.1 million (€ 14.8 million), plus transaction costs. These repurchases were made as part of the share buyback programme announced on 18 June 2026.

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 2 257 221 ordinary shares for a total consideration of some ZAR 1 011.1 million (€ 53.9 million), plus transaction costs.

Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.

Website: http://www.reinet.com/investor-relations/share-buyback-programme.html