Repligen Names Olivier Loeillot CEO, As Tony Hunt Becomes Exe. Chair, Effective Sept 1

(RTTNews) - Repligen Corp. (RGEN), a life sciences company, announced Thursday the appointment of Olivier Loeillot in the role of President and CEO, effective September 1. Loeillot succeeds Tony Hunt, following his planned transition from CEO to Executive Chair, also effective the same date.

Loeillot joined the company in October 2023 as President and Chief Commercial Officer. Current Board Chair Karen Dawes will assume the role of Lead Independent Director.

Loeillot currently oversees the cmpany's four business units and the global commercial organization. He previously served for a combined 12 years with Cytiva, a Danaher company, and GE Healthcare Life Sciences. He had also worked for a combined 12 years with Lonza.

Hunt has served as CEO and a Board member since May 2015. During his tenure as CEO, Repligen's revenue grew from around $63 million in 2014 to $639 million in 2023, representing an average annual growth rate of over 30% over the nine-year period.

Dawes, current Board Chair at Repligen, stated, "Elevating Tony Hunt to Executive Chair and promoting Olivier Loeillot to CEO ensures that we will continue to have a clear strategic vision and achieve our long-term goals. ...Olivier, given his exceptional experience and the positive impact he has made since joining Repligen, is an ideal successor to Tony. The Board is confident that he will build on our strong foundation and successfully lead Repligen through the next phase of growth."

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, Repligen shares were losing around 1.5 percent to trade at $140.75.