REPLOID Group AG: HEROSAN launches crowdfunding campaign

HEROSAN is a strategic investment of REPLOID

Shared goal: Position HEROSAN as the leading brand for natural pet food and holistic animal health in the European market

HEROSAN crowdfunding is managed via ROCKETS

Wels, December 16, 2025 – REPLOID Group AG ("REPLOID") currently holds more than 30% of the shares in Styria-based HEROSAN Healthcare GmbH ("HEROSAN"). This company develops modern, scientifically grounded, and nature-based premium products for animal nutrition and health. In doing so, the company focuses on a sustainable circular economy.

HEROSAN unites three high-growth product lines:

entoVITAL – insect protein-based pet food and supplements, hypoallergenic and resource-efficient

TAMACAN – natural CBD-based health supplements for small and large animals, including EU-approved veterinary preparations

fungoVITAL – the new vegetarian pet food line based on functional mushroom and plant proteins, developed in cooperation with Vitus Vitality

All products are produced in Austria and Germany using strictly quality-controlled raw materials.

The close cooperation with REPLOID, as a strategic shareholder and innovative producer of raw materials for pet food, has established a fully closed-loop raw material cycle: regional residues are processed into high-quality proteins and fats, which make HEROSAN independent of global supply chains and guarantee the highest quality. Together, both companies are pursuing the goal of positioning HEROSAN as the leading brand for natural pet food and holistic animal health in the European market.

HEROSAN plans to increase its sales from around €3 million (2024) to over €80 million by 2030. This growth trajectory, which also involves increasing the workforce from the current 26 full-time equivalents to nearly 100 full-time equivalents, will be financed primarily through the company's own business activities.

HEROSAN wants to actively foster growth together with an engaged community and has therefore decided to pursue crowdfunding. This is a form of financing in which many people (the "crowd") invest in a company or project, starting with small amounts of at least €250. HEROSAN's crowdfunding is managed via ROCKETS. Further details on terms and risk information are available on the following website: https://rockets.investments/investments/green/herosan?recommendationCode=hLYcTHBj.

About REPLOID GROUP AG

REPLOID Group AG ("REPLOID") produces high-quality proteins and fats as well as organic fertilizer from the rearing of black soldier fly larvae. In the fattening facilities built for its customers – the REPLOID ReFarmUnits – young larvae supplied by the company are fed a feed mixture tailored to the respective location and made from residues from the regional food value chain. Once fattening is complete, REPLOID takes over the larvae for central marketing.

With upcycling on an industrial scale, REPLOID provides an economically attractive solution within the circular economy. The group's model enables food waste and unused food to be efficiently recycled and central natural resources to be conserved in a sustainable manner.

REPLOID Group AG was founded in 2020 and is based in Wels (Austria). The company has a global focus and has been listed on the direct market plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: HRX5) since July 2025. The group employs around 80 people.

