REPLOID Group Aktie

REPLOID Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41CP6 / ISIN: AT0000A3HRX5

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
16.12.2025 12:22:52

REPLOID Group AG: HEROSAN launches crowdfunding campaign


EQS-Media / 16.12.2025 / 12:22 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE

REPLOID Group AG: HEROSAN launches crowdfunding campaign

  • HEROSAN is a strategic investment of REPLOID
  • Shared goal: Position HEROSAN as the leading brand for natural pet food and holistic animal health in the European market
  • HEROSAN crowdfunding is managed via ROCKETS

 

Wels, December 16, 2025 REPLOID Group AG ("REPLOID") currently holds more than 30% of the shares in Styria-based HEROSAN Healthcare GmbH ("HEROSAN"). This company develops modern, scientifically grounded, and nature-based premium products for animal nutrition and health. In doing so, the company focuses on a sustainable circular economy.

HEROSAN unites three high-growth product lines:

  • entoVITAL – insect protein-based pet food and supplements, hypoallergenic and resource-efficient
  • TAMACAN – natural CBD-based health supplements for small and large animals, including EU-approved veterinary preparations
  • fungoVITAL – the new vegetarian pet food line based on functional mushroom and plant proteins, developed in cooperation with Vitus Vitality

All products are produced in Austria and Germany using strictly quality-controlled raw materials.

The close cooperation with REPLOID, as a strategic shareholder and innovative producer of raw materials for pet food, has established a fully closed-loop raw material cycle: regional residues are processed into high-quality proteins and fats, which make HEROSAN independent of global supply chains and guarantee the highest quality. Together, both companies are pursuing the goal of positioning HEROSAN as the leading brand for natural pet food and holistic animal health in the European market.

HEROSAN plans to increase its sales from around €3 million (2024) to over €80 million by 2030. This growth trajectory, which also involves increasing the workforce from the current 26 full-time equivalents to nearly 100 full-time equivalents, will be financed primarily through the company's own business activities.

HEROSAN wants to actively foster growth together with an engaged community and has therefore decided to pursue crowdfunding. This is a form of financing in which many people (the "crowd") invest in a company or project, starting with small amounts of at least €250. HEROSAN's crowdfunding is managed via ROCKETS. Further details on terms and risk information are available on the following website: https://rockets.investments/investments/green/herosan?recommendationCode=hLYcTHBj.

 

 About REPLOID GROUP AG

REPLOID Group AG ("REPLOID") produces high-quality proteins and fats as well as organic fertilizer from the rearing of black soldier fly larvae. In the fattening facilities built for its customers – the REPLOID ReFarmUnits – young larvae supplied by the company are fed a feed mixture tailored to the respective location and made from residues from the regional food value chain. Once fattening is complete, REPLOID takes over the larvae for central marketing. 

With upcycling on an industrial scale, REPLOID provides an economically attractive solution within the circular economy. The group's model enables food waste and unused food to be efficiently recycled and central natural resources to be conserved in a sustainable manner. 

REPLOID Group AG was founded in 2020 and is based in Wels (Austria). The company has a global focus and has been listed on the direct market plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: HRX5) since July 2025. The group employs around 80 people. 

Contact

Hans Lang | Director Group Communications | +43 660 693 45 63 | presse@reploid.eu



End of Media Release

Issuer: REPLOID Group AG
Key word(s): Enterprise

16.12.2025 CET/CEST This Press Release was distributed by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: REPLOID Group AG
Maria-Theresia-Straße 53
4600 Wels
Austria
Phone: +43 660 / 776 50 40
E-mail: office@reploid.eu
Internet: reploid.eu
ISIN: AT0000A3HRX5
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
EQS News ID: 2246556

 
End of News EQS Media

2246556  16.12.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu REPLOID Group AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu REPLOID Group AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

REPLOID Group AG Inhaber-Akt 1 750,00 0,00% REPLOID Group AG Inhaber-Akt

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 50
14.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 50: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.12.25 KW 50: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
12.12.25 KW 50: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wichtige US-Daten stehen an: ATX-Anleger verhalten in Kauflaune -- DAX auf rotem Terrain -- Asiens Börsen schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am zweiten Handelstag der Woche mit Gewinnen. Am deutschen Markt prägen Verluste das Bild. In Fernost dominieren die Bären das Börsengeschehen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen