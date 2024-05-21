21.05.2024 16:09:46

Result of AGM

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO)
Result of AGM

21-May-2024 / 15:09 GMT/BST

                                                              Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN)

21 May 2024

 

 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (the "Company")

 

Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64

 

METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC
Result of AGM

21 May 2024: Metro Bank Holdings PLC (the “Company”) announces that, at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders held earlier today, Resolutions 1 to 17 (inclusive) were passed as Ordinary Resolutions. Resolution 20 was passed as a Special Resolution. The results of the poll voting on all resolutions are summarised below.

As stated in the Company's AGM Notice and under Listing Rule 9.2.2E, a resolution to elect or re-elect an Independent Director must be passed by both a majority of the independent shareholders (excluding the Company's controlling shareholder) and a majority of all shareholders. In order to determine this, votes cast by the independent shareholders were counted separately in respect of the re-election of the Independent Directors and the results of that separate count are set out below.

 

RESOLUTION

VOTES
FOR

%

VOTES AGAINST

%

VOTES
TOTAL

% of ISC*** VOTED

VOTES WITHHELD
****

1

To receive the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts

528,487,572

99.92

413,758

0.08

528,901,330

78.62%

1,388,216

2

To approve the binding Directors’ Remuneration Policy

529,109,540

99.85

805,150

0.15

529,914,690

78.77%

374,856

3

To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report

527,225,453

99.49

2,689,242

0.51

529,914,695

78.77%

374,851

4

To authorise the Board to remove any maximum ratio between the variable and the fixed components of the total remuneration of any relevant employee

529,090,885

99.85

805,393

0.15

529,896,278

78.77%

393,268

5

To approve amendments to the Deferred Variable Reward Plan

529,194,165

99.87

691,589

0.13

529,885,754

78.77%

403,792

6

To approve amendments to the Long Term Incentive Plan

173,470,277

99.60

703,063

0.40

174,173,340

25.89%

356,116,206

7

Re-election of Robert Sharpe

524,710,688

99.02

5,170,208

0.98

529,880,896

78.77%

408,650

8

Re-election of Daniel Frumkin

529,240,498

99.85

795,218

0.15

530,035,716

78.79%

253,830

9

Re-election of Catherine Brown

528,890,945

99.81

996,225

0.19

529,887,170

78.77%

402,376

10

Re-election of Paul Thandi

528,834,169

99.80

1,047,015

0.20

529,881,184

78.77%

408,362

11

Re-election of Michael Torpey

529,302,649

99.89

581,748

0.11

529,884,397

78.77%

405,149

12

Re-election of Nicholas Winsor

529,274,016

99.89

606,886

0.11

529,880,902

78.77%

408,644

13

Re-election of Dorita Gilinski

529,230,239

99.88

654,163

0.12

529,884,402

78.77%

405,144

14

Re-Appoint Auditor

529,395,893

99.91

499,207

0.09

529,895,100

78.77%

394,446

15

Authorise the Audit Committee to determine the Auditor’s remuneration

529,384,484

99.91

502,867

0.09

529,887,351

78.77%

402,195

16

Authorise the political donations and expenditure

529,087,552

99.81

980,911

0.19

530,068,463

78.79%

221,083

17

Authority to allot shares

529,314,174

99.86

753,176

0.14

530,067,350

78.79%

222,196

18*

Authority to disapply pre-emption rights

172,324,725

32.52

357,575,078

67.48

529,899,803

78.77%

389,743

19*

Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights

172,324,815

32.58

356,574,814

67.42

528,899,629

78.62%

1,389,917

20**

Authorise reduced notice of general meeting other than an AGM

528,338,268

99.70

1,580,086

0.30

529,918,354

78.77%

371,192

 

Votes cast by independent shareholders

 

INDEPENDENT RESOLUTIONS

VOTES
FOR

%

VOTES AGAINST

%

VOTES
TOTAL

% of ISC*** VOTED

VOTES WITHHELD
****

9

Re-election of Catherine Brown

(Independent)

173,167,031

99.43

996,225

0.57

174,163,256

54.94%

402,376

10

Re-election of Paul Thandi

(Independent)

173,110,255

99.40

1,047,015

0.60

174,157,270

54.94%

408,362

11

Re-election of Michael Torpey

(Independent)

173,578,735

99.67

581,748

0.33

174,160,483

54.94%

405,149

12

Re-election of Nicholas Winsor (Independent)

173,550,102

99.65

606,886

0.35

174,156,988

54.94%

408,644

 

* Proposed as a special resolution.

 

** Passed as a special resolution.

 

*** Issued Share Capital

 

**** Votes 'withheld' have not been included in the calculation of whether a resolution is carried. Percentages have been rounded to two decimal places.
 

Metro Bank will consult with those shareholders who voted against resolutions 18 and 19, to understand their specific concerns. In accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code, the Company will publish a further statement detailing the outcome of its shareholder engagement in relation to these resolutions, including any actions taken as a result, within six months of the 2024 AGM.

The number of Ordinary Shares in issue on 21 May 2024 (excluding shares held in Treasury) was 672,731,971. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share.

A copy of the above results will shortly be available on the investor relations section of Metro Bank Holdings PLC's website.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2R, a copy of the resolutions passed as Special Business at the AGM have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available in due course for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

 

Enquiries

 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC      

 

Clare Gilligan

Company Secretary    +44 (0) 2034028385 

 


ISIN: GB00BMX3W479
Category Code: RAG
TIDM: MTRO
LEI Code: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 322945
EQS News ID: 1907979

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

