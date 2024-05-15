Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Results of the Ordinary General Meeting of Avolta AG held on May 15, 2024



15.05.2024 / 18:30 CET/CEST



The Ordinary General Meeting of Avolta AG was held today in Basel, Switzerland. A total number of 104’270’267 shares were represented at the meeting, corresponding to 68.32% of the total share capital of Avolta AG. The shareholders resolved as follows:1 The Board of Directors’ proposal pursuant to agenda item 1.1 that the consolidated financial statements and the annual financial statements for 2023 be approved has been accepted by a majority of 99.84% of the votes. The Board of Directors’ proposal pursuant to agenda item 1.2 that the non-financial reporting as shown in the annual report 2023 be approved on a non-binding consultative basis has been accepted by a majority of 97.64% of the votes. The Board of Directors’ proposal pursuant to agenda item 1.3 that the remuneration report as shown in the annual report 2023 be approved on a non-binding consultative basis has been accepted by a majority of 75.03% of the votes.

The Board of Directors’ proposal pursuant to agenda item 2 that the retained loss be carried forward and a dividend from the reserve from capital contribution in the amount of CHF 0.70 per registered share be distributed has been accepted by a majority of 97.78% of the votes.

The Board of Directors’ proposal pursuant to agenda item 3 that the members of the Board of Directors and the persons entrusted with management be granted discharge for their activities in the financial year 2023 has been accepted by a majority of 99.63% of the votes.

The Board of Directors’ proposals pursuant to agenda item 4 to amend the Articles of Incorporation (Amendment of Capital Range) has been accepted by a majority of 96.71% of the votes.

The Board of Directors’ proposals pursuant to agenda item 5 to amend the Articles of Incorporation (Cancellation of Conditional Capital and Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation) has been accepted by a majority of 99.87% of the votes.

The Board of Directors’ proposals pursuant to agenda item 6 concerning Elections have been accepted with the following majorities:



Agenda item 6.1 – Re-election of the Chairman: Mr. Juan Carlos Torres Carretero has been re-elected with 94.49% of the votes;



Agenda item 6.2 – Re-election of Directors: - Mr. Xavier Bouton has been re-elected with 99.88% of the votes;

- Mr. Alessandro Benetton has been re-elected with 99.76% of the votes;

- Ms. Heekyung Jo Min has been re-elected with 98.64% of the votes;

- Mr. Sami Kahale has been re-elected with 96.24% of the votes;

- Mr. Enrico Laghi has been re-elected with 96.89% of the votes;

- Mr. Luis Maroto Camino has been re-elected with 99.46% of the votes;

- Mr. Joaquín Moya-Angeler Cabrera has been re-elected with 96.66% of the votes;

- Mr. Ranjan Sen has been re-elected with 97.80% of the votes;

- Ms. Mary J. Steele Guilfoile has been re-elected with 99.37% of the votes; and

- Ms. Eugenia M. Ulasewicz has been re-elected with 99.44% of the votes. Agenda item 6.3 – Election of New Director: Ms. Katia Walsh has been elected with 99.84% of the votes. The Board of Directors’ proposals pursuant to agenda item 7 concerning Re-elections to the Remuneration Committee have been accepted with the following majorities: - Mr. Enrico Laghi has been re-elected with 89.70% of the votes;

- Mr. Luis Maroto Camino has been re-elected with 90.21% of the votes;

- Mr. Joaquín Moya-Angeler Cabrera has been re-elected with 90.32% of the votes; and

- Ms. Eugenia M. Ulasewicz has been re-elected with 90.74% of the votes. The Board of Directors’ proposal pursuant to agenda item 8 concerning Re-election of Deloitte AG as the Auditors has been accepted with 99.25% of the votes.

The Board of Directors’ proposal pursuant to agenda item 9 concerning Re-election of Altenburger Ltd legal + tax as the Independent Voting Rights Representative has been accepted with 99.94% of the votes.

The Board of Directors’ proposals pursuant to agenda item 10 concerning Compensation of the Board of Directors and the Global Executive Committee have been accepted with the following majorities:



Agenda item 10.1 – Approval of the Maximum Aggregate Amount of Compensation of the Board of Directors: Accepted with 93.89% of the votes;

Agenda item 10.2 – Approval of the Maximum Aggregate Amount of Compensation of the Global Executive Committee for Financial Year 2025: Accepted with 92.28% of the votes. 1 The voting results expressed in this news release are in percent of the votes represented at the Ordinary General Meeting for the respective agenda item. Detailed voting results in absolute numbers can be found in the minutes of the Ordinary General Meeting, which will be made available on Avolta’s website at https://www.avoltaworld.com/en/AGM2024 For further information:



