Rigetti Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A3DE3J / ISIN: US76655K1034
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15.05.2026 14:05:00
Rigetti Computing vs. IonQ: Which Quantum Computing Stock Has Better Revenue Momentum?
Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) and IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) are both attracting significant investor interest as promising plays in the nascent quantum computing market. Over the past 12 months, Rigetti's stock has rallied nearly 70%, while IonQ's stock has risen more than 70%.However, both of these companies are unprofitable and richly valued relative to their near-term growth potential. Should you chase either of these high-flying quantum stocks right now?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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