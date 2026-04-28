RM Aktie

RM für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1XEY8 / ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39

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28.04.2026 17:33:05

RM plc: Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Award

RM plc (RM.)
RM plc: Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Award

28-Apr-2026 / 16:33 GMT/BST

 

Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Award

 

1

 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

 

Name

Simon Goodwin

2

 

Reason for the notification

a)

 

Position/status

Person discharging managerial responsibilities (Chief Financial Officer)

b)

 

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

 

Name

 

RM plc

b)

 

LEI

2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of 2 2/7 pence each

 

 

Identification code

ISIN GB00BJT0FF39

b)

 

Nature of the transaction

Grant of an award of nil-cost options over RM plc ordinary shares under the rules of the RM plc Performance Share Plan 2019.

c)

 

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 
  1. Nil

 
  1. 469,146

d)

 

Aggregated information

 

 

 

- Aggregated volume

N/A

 

 

- Price

N/A

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

27 April 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: RM.
LEI Code: 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
Sequence No.: 425503
EQS News ID: 2317080

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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