RM Aktie
WKN DE: A1XEY8 / ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39
|
28.04.2026 17:33:05
RM plc: Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Award
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RM plc (RM.)
Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Award
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00BJT0FF39
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|RM.
|LEI Code:
|2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
|Sequence No.:
|425503
|EQS News ID:
|2317080
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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